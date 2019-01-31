KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A state panel in Missouri has ruled that the Kansas City Chiefs owe $930,000 in back tax plus interest on the decade-old Arrowhead Stadium renovation.
The Kansas City Star reports the NFL team argued that it didn’t owe taxes on hundreds of items it bought to outfit the new stadium. But that argument was dismissed Tuesday in a ruling by the Administrative Hearing Commission.
The Chiefs’ lead attorney says the team will likely appeal.
The case stems from a 2014 audit in which the Missouri Department of Revenue challenged sales tax exemptions on $23 million in purchases.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Reign FC announces immediate move to Tacoma, dropping Seattle from name
- Analysis: As Mark Glowinski signs big deal with Colts, examining how he got away from the Seahawks
- Washington Huskies find themselves in a zone that has taken them to top of Pac-12 | Larry Stone
- KeyArena renovation group seeks to defer at least $80 million in Washington state sales tax payments
- Howard Schultz’s apology over Sonics move is too self-serving to earn Seattle's forgiveness | Matt Calkins
The state auditor found that items such as leotards for cheerleaders and weight-lifting equipment didn’t fall under the public purpose of fixing the stadium.
___
Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com