The Rams’ six possessions inside the Seattle 20 netted just 10 points with the Seahawks defense making one big play after another.

LOS ANGELES — On a day the upstart Rams wanted to take control of the NFC West, it was the old-guard Seahawks who kept taking it back — again and again and again.

Finally, it was the Rams who let it slip away with eight seconds left when a potential game-winning touchdown pass went off the hands of outstretched rookie receiver Cooper Kupp, who played at Eastern Washington.

On fourth down, one more pass to Kupp went incomplete and Seattle escaped with a 16-10 victory that leaves each team at 3-2.

The Rams outgained the Seahawks 375 to 242 in total yardage and threatened time and again to not only score, but early on, to even blow the game open.

But six possessions inside the Seattle 20 netted just 10 points with the Seahawks defense making one big play after another.

Making more than anyone was safety Earl Thomas, who forced a fumble from the Rams’ Todd Gurley at the goal line that prevented a touchdown in the first quarter, and then picked off a woefully thrown Jared Goff pass after the Rams had reached Seattle territory in the fourth.

Appearing to then apply the coup de grace was Frank Clark, who blew past three-time Pro Bowl left tackle Andrew Whitworth to force a fumble by Goff that was recovered by Sheldon Richardson, who returned it to the Seattle 20 with 2:45 remaining. That led to Blair Walsh’s third field goal of the day with 1:09 left.

That forced the Seattle defense to fittingly have to make one more stop.

A somewhat improbable pass from Goff to Tyler Higbee got the Rams to the Seattle 40 and then another to Robert Woods gave the Rams the ball at the 20 with 17 seconds left.

But a pass to Gurley went incomplete under tight coverage by K.J. Wright.

On third down, a pass went off the hands of a wide-open Kupp in the end zone before a final fourth down heave to a well-covered Kupp finally ended it.

In all, the Seahawks forced five turnovers, three in the final 15:48 of the game.

The win gives each team a 3-2 record but with Seattle having a win over the Rams on the road under their belt as they head into their bye week.

The Seahawks took their first lead on a 49-yard field goal by Blair Walsh with 5:41 to play in the third quarter, the third straight drive on which Seattle scored after falling behind 10-0.

That came after the Rams had driven to Seattle’s 16 before being stopped and Gregg Zuerlein — who had been 15-15 on field goals for the season — missing from 36 yards.

After Seattle took the lead the Rams again drove to Seattle’s 16.

But again the Seattle defense came up big — also taking advantage of a little luck.

On first down Goff tripped over the foot of Gurley resulting in a 10-yard sack credited to Michael Bennett.

On third and 20 Goff tried to dump it off to Gurley. But a high pass went off Gurley’s hands and was picked off by Richardson.

For much of the first half the Rams seemed the faster, more energetic team, moving 61 and 79 yards on two of their first three possessions while the Seahawks gained just 36 yards on their first four drives.

But Thomas’ forced fumble at the goal line, some hustle by J.D. McKissic and Russell Wilson on a potential Los Angeles pick six, and a Seattle defensive stand when the Rams returned an interception to the 19 had Los Angeles holding just a 10-0 lead.

And then the Seahawks finally got their offense moving, basically giving up on the run and utilizing Wilson’s mobility to move around and buy time for a lot of steady gains.

A 75-yard , 15 play drive in which Wilson was 9-11 for 61 yards got Seattle its first touchdown to cut the lead to 10-7 on a four-yard pass to Jimmy Graham with 1:55 left in the half.

The 6-7 Graham was lined up on the left side against Rams’ safety Johnny Johnson — who stands 6-foot. Wilson lofted a throw to Graham’s backshoulder on which Johnson had no chance, giving Graham his first touchdown of the season.

After a Rams’ three-and-out the Seahawks used the final 1:28 of the half to move 58 yards to get into position for a 48-yard field goal by Walsh as time ran out on the first half to tie it at 10 at halftime.

Wilson was 19-27 for 155 yards in the first half including 16-21 for 137 yards in the second quarter.

But the big play of the half — if not the game — came on the first series.

The Rams, who had moved to the from their own 38 to the Seattle 12 on six easy-looking plays, appeared poised to take a 7-0 lead as Gurley broke into the open over the left side.

But as Gurley held the ball out to hit the pylon Thomas chopped at his bicep, forcing the ball loose. Gurley fumbled it through the end zone for what a replay review was ruled a touchback and Seattle ball.

The play was reminiscent — eerily so for the Rams – to a play Thomas made to chop the ball out of the hands of Rams’ running back Benny Cunningham at the goal line in a game in 2014 preventing a TD in a 20-6 Seattle win.

Still, the Rams recovered to take drive 79 yards for a touchdown after getting the ball when a Tanner McEvoy pass on a trick play was intercepted by the Rams’ Cody Davis.

After a fumbled punt by Los Angeles’ Tavon Austin had Seattle appearing poised to score, Johnson picked off a Wilson pass at the LA 12 and appeared possibly headed for a pick six.

But McKissic caught up to Austin with Wilson closing from the side, with Wilson getting credit for the tackle at the 19.

The Rams then had to settle for a field goal, one of just many plays that turned the game Seattle’s way.