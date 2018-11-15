For the second time this season, the Seahawks managed to use the NFL's new catch rule to their advantage. Receiver David Moore has been the beneficiary of that in both instances.

They also got what some observers thought was a break when Tyler Lockett’s 34-yard catch that set up Seattle’s final TD wasn’t reviewed — replays showed that the ball might have come loose as Lockett hit the ground.

As for the latter play, Green Bay coach Mike McCarthy said the Packers didn’t feel they got a good enough of a look to decide to challenge it.

“We talked about it briefly,’’ McCarthy said. “But it was late, so we didn’t get a good look at it.’’

As for Moore’s catch, officials initially ruled that he had not controlled a pass from Russell Wilson on a third-and-7 from the Seattle 6, with 2:26 to play in the third quarter after it was jabbed out of his hands by Green Bay’s Tony Brown.

But Seattle challenged the ruling, thinking Moore had taken enough steps to show he had control before he lost the ball, and the officials agreed, giving Seattle a first down — its first of the second half — on a drive that led to a field goal that cut Green Bay’s lead to 21-20.

The play was similar to a catch that Moore had against Detroit last month that was also challenged and overruled and led to a Seattle touchdown.

As he said after the Detroit game, coach Pete Carroll said the revised catch rule played a role in Seattle’s challenge.

“I think it’s definitely an interpretation that’s made now to give the guys credit that he had control of the ball even though there was some movement from side to side a little bit,’’ Carroll said. “But that’s the new interpretation and that’s what I was hoping they were going to see it that way. That was a big play at the time. We really needed that.’’