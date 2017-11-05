Washington quarterback leads his team on four-play, 35-second drive to beat Seattle 17-14 at CenturyLink Field

There was no way Kirk Cousins was going to win this game.

Not after Russell Wilson, the fourth-quarter comeback king, orchestrated another late-game gem and put the Seahawks ahead 14-10 with just 1:34 remaining.

And not on a cold and rainy Northwest afternoon when he could barely feel his fingers and had trouble holding the football.

And not at CenturyLink Field, where the 12th Man lived up to its reputation and rocked the stadium with a steady stream of noise.

“I’m screaming my head off in the huddle,” said Cousins, his voice cracking during a postgame news conference. “Just a lot going on. A lot of bullets flying. This game will test you.”

Ya think?

Down four points, Cousins needed to drive 70 yards behind an offensive line missing four starters against a Seattle defense that had sacked him six times and held him to 177 yards on 19-for-28 passing.

No way Cousins, who had engineered seven fourth-quarter comebacks during his career, upstages Wilson who had done it 23 times — the most since they entered the NFL together in 2012.

Cousins’ drive began with a pass across the middle that was tipped by defensive end Dwight Feeney and fell short.

Then, Cousins connected with Brian Quick, who beat cornerback Justin Coleman and safety Kam Chancellor, along the right sideline for a 31-yard reception.

Before the next play, Cousins spotted single coverage on receiver Josh Doctson and audibled at the line.

“(Coach) Jay (Gruden) said if you get press man, give him a go ball,” Cousins said. “So we gave him a hand single and he took off at one. I put it out there pretty far and he went and got it.”

Doctson hauled in a 38-yard reception at the Seahawks 1 with 1:24 left. On the next play, running back Rob Kelley plunged into the end zone, which capped an improbable comeback and put Washington ahead 17-14.

After cornerback DeAngelo Hall knocked away Wilson’s Hail Mary attempt in the end zone as time expired, Washington players celebrated a victory that evened their record at 5-5 and gave new life to a team that had lost three of its previous four games.

“This is pretty high to be honest with you,” Gruden said when asked to rank the victory. “It’s a great victory.”

It was also Exhibit A why Cousins, who turned down a five-year $53 million deal for a one-year, $23-million contract, might be the most coveted free agent after the season.

“I kind of whispered to him, this is where you make your money at right here,” Hall said he told Cousins before the game-winning drive. “And to see him finish that drive off the way he did, hats off to him. I love the kid.”

Cousins had little success most of the afternoon until it counted.

“There was a long list of adversity today,” said Cousins, who finished with 247 passing yards. “Fortunately, the rain, sleet and snow died down because I was having a hard timing gripping the football initially with how cold it was combined with the moisture.

“Sometimes I called the play in the huddle and I don’t know how they heard me because it was so loud. I could barely hear myself. I guess they were reading my lips. It’s a tough game played by tough people. Our offensive line showed that today. It wasn’t perfect by any means, none of us were. But just keep coming back for more and trusting that if you do that good things will happen.”