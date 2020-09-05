As the Jadeveon Clowney watch lingered Saturday, the Seahawks set their initial 53-man roster without him.

As of early Saturday evening, everything indicated they will likely head into the season without him, as well.

One report earlier in the day from ESPN stated that Clowney was expected to sign with the Tennessee Titans. That was quickly refuted by at least three others, all indicating the deal was far from done, including one from Josina Anderson in which she reported that Clowney told her “he has still not made a decision.”

So, a saga that officially began on March 18 when Clowney became an unrestricted free agent looked like it might still have a few more twists and turns.

Every report, though, indicated that the Seahawks were on the outside looking in, several stating Seattle was “monitoring” the situation, a word commonly used in recent days to describe the Seahawks’ standing in the Clowney watch.

And what that appeared to mean is the Seahawks were hoping to assess what the market ended up being for Clowney and if it’s something they could stomach, trying to jump in at the last minute, and if not then walking away.

However, just when it seemed maybe Seattle still had a distant shot, another report from ESPN’s Dianna Russini stated more firmly that he was headed to Tennessee as she reported Clowney had told Titans officials he will sign with them and was expected to travel to Nashville soon.

So, maybe the Seahawks will finally have to close the door on Clowney.

Seattle’s moves to create its initial 53-man roster also made a few waves, specifically decisions to release veteran receiver Paul Richardson and waive third-year linebacker Shaquem Griffin.

Richardson, the team’s first pick in the 2014 draft, returned to the team last week in the wake of injuries to a few other receivers. But he was limited throughout in practices last week appearing to take part in 11-on-11 drills only one day.

“It’s been tough for Paul,” Carroll said Thursday. “He just hadn’t had a chance yet. … Just wasn’t much of a ramp up for him to show where he is.”

Richardson signed a one-year deal for up to $1.04 million that included a $75,000 bonus, the only money he may now receive as the Seahawks kept six other receivers without him, including rookie Freddie Swain.

Griffin, meanwhile, lost out in the battle to stick on a linebacking corps that coaches say is one of the deepest the team has had in years.

Griffin was entering his third year with the Seahawks and was working as a backup strongside linebacker behind Bruce Irvin.

But Seattle also can use Cody Barton at the SLB spot as he stared there four games last season in the absence of Mychal Kendricks. The Seahawks could also experiment with using first-round pick Jordyn Brooks there, though he has mostly been used at weakside linebacker so far in camp. Seattle also kept Ben Burr-Kirven — who plays the inside spots — as a backup linebacker.

Seattle also may not use the strongside linebacker position as much this year as it last season as it has gone with Marquise Blair as the nickel back, and could be in a nickel defense much more often than in 2019, a scheme in which the strongside backer comes off the field.

The Seahawks, though, undoubtedly hope Griffin can return to the practice squad if he clears waivers.

NFL teams are allotted 16 practice squad spots this season so Griffin and any other waived draft pick will be candidates to land on the PS assuming they clear waivers. Teams will learn Sunday if players have cleared waivers and can start signing players back to the PS then.

Griffin worked as a backup linebacker as well as in a situational pass-rushing package last season. He has one start, that coming in the first game of his rookie season in 2018 at Denver when he started at weakside linebacker in place of an injured K.J. Wright, and has 16 tackles in two NFL seasons.

Here are a few other highlights of cutdown day for the Seahawks:

No word yet on Josh Gordon

When the Seahawks signed receiver Josh Gordon on Thursday there was a thought the league would soon rule on his hoped-for reinstatement. But no word came on Saturday and for now he remains on the suspended list and was not on the team’s 53-man roster.

No undrafted free agents make it

Among the players waived by Seattle were all eight undrafted rookie free agents who had remained on the roster.

Seattle has typically had at least one make it — in fact, exactly one UDFA has made the initial 53-man roster the last three years, including defensive linemen Bryan Mone and Poona Ford the last two seasons. But the lack of preseason games may have made it difficult for younger players to make a strong case.

Most, if not all, figure to be strong contenders to end up on the practice squad, and it’s worth remembering that some players signed as UDFAs who have made big impacts for the Seahawks in the past, were initially waived and then on the practice squad before landing on the active roster, such as receiver Jermaine Kearse,

All but one draft pick makes it

Of the team’s eight picks in the 2020 draft only one was waived — tight end Stephen Sullivan, who was the team’s final pick in the seventh round at 251 overall. Sullivan has battled a hip injury in practice and also was at one of the team’s deepest positions. The Seahawks hope to retain him on the practice squad.

Five draft picks made the roster — Brooks, guard Damien Lewis, running back DeeJay Dallas, defensive end Alton Robinson and Swain.

Two others are on the Non-Football Injury list — defensive end Darrell Taylor and tight end Colby Parkinson.

That means each is eligible to return after six weeks (Seattle has a bye following its fifth game this year).

Parkinson is recovering from a foot injury suffered in conditioning in June and that the team has four other veteran tight ends allows for the Seahawks to be patient with his return.

Taylor is recovering from surgery in January to place a rod in his leg after dealing with a stress fracture last year at Tennessee. Coach Pete Carroll said last week there is no real timeline for when Taylor will return.

David Moore re-works deal to stay in Seattle

One lingering question — the fate of David Moore and his $2.13 million salary — was answered early Saturday as Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported that Moore had agreed to a restructured contract and will stay in Seattle. A source confirmed the news to the Seattle Times.

There were no immediate terms available, but it was expected Moore will make less on what is a one-year deal, which means Moore will be an unrestricted free agent following the season.

Moore’s previous deal was a restricted free agent contract and the money was not guaranteed.

Due to Phillip Dorsett’s lingering sore foot, Moore had emerged as the number three receiver in recent practices.

Moore is entering his fourth season and last year caught 17 passes for 301 yards and two touchdowns.

Two veteran surprises who made it — Luke Willson and Linden Stephens

Advertising

Willson obviously has a long history with the Seahawks and it was a popular move with fans and in the locker room when he returned last season.

But the Seahawks have a pretty loaded tight end room and it was tempting to wonder if Willson could make it again. He did, thanks to Seattle deciding to keep four tight ends — Greg Olsen, Will Dissly, Jacob Hollister and Willson — and with Parkinson going on the NFI list.

Stephens, a corner, was on Seattle’s practice squad much of last season before being signed by Miami and playing in three games with the Dolphins at the end of the season. He then re-signed with the Seahawks in April. That there were no preseason games means fans have yet to see him. But the team likes the versatility of the 6-foot, 193-pounder out of Cincinnati.