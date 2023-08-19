The Seahawks surely hoped to see more of their 10-man rookie class in the team’s second preseason game against Dallas on Saturday night than they did.

But it was also no surprise that half of the 10 players the Seahawks selected last April sat out with injuries, as all five had been out for most or all of the week of practice.

The five who didn’t play due to injury were cornerback Devon Witherspoon (hamstring), running back Kenny McIntosh (knee), nose tackle Cameron Young (quad), center Olu Oluwatimi (elbow) and defensive lineman Mike Morris (shoulder).

Maybe the biggest disappointment of that group to sit out was Oluwatimi.

Oluwatimi played in the preseason opener against Minnesota and was on the field for 31 snaps, acquitting himself well enough to raise at least some conjecture that he could still make a run at Evan Brown for the starting-center job.

But Oluwatimi did not take part in any team drills in practice this past week and did not suit up Saturday.

Advertising

“Unfortunately, he’s got a little something in his elbow,” is the way coach Pete Carroll put it.

That had Joey Hunt working as the No. 2 center behind Brown with recently signed Liam Ryan working as the third-team center. Ryan, who played at Washington State and spent much of last season on the practice squad, signed on July 31. He played mostly guard and tackle at WSU but has been used at center by the Seahawks since coming back.

And while Carroll said earlier in camp that Brown would be the starter if the season began today, he was also not completely ruling out that there could still be a battle at that spot.

But with the second preseason game — the only time the starters may play — now past, it’s probably set that Brown will start at center in the season opener against the Rams on Sept. 10.

None of the injuries to the rookies are considered overly serious and all could be back by the start of the season.

With Witherspoon sitting out, Coby Bryant played nickel in practice with the starters this past week, though he played mostly safety Saturday, as was the case last week.

Advertising

The Seahawks remain confident that Witherspoon will be ready for the regular season, but he may have to do so without having played in a preseason game, though he did see significant action in the mock game. His performance in that game and in earlier practices has Seattle confident that Witherspoon — the fifth overall pick in the draft out of Illinois — will be able to make a big impact once he returns.

Morris played against the Vikings and had one quarterback hit but did not practice this week. He has been ticketed for a key role in the rotation on the defensive line.

McIntosh injured his knee in the mock game, while Young has been out for a few weeks.

Walker, Brooks in pads for warmups

Two key players who returned to practice this week — running back Kenneth Walker III and linebacker Jordyn Brooks — were each in pads for pregame warmups but did not play.

It’s not uncommon for players to go through warmups in full pads and then not play in the game, and there had not been a thought that either would see action.

But that each went through warmups is a good sign of the progress each is making.

Advertising

Carroll said confidently this week that Walker — who missed roughly two weeks with a groin issue — would be ready for the regular season and, barring a setback, that does not appear in question now. Walker took part fully in practice for the first time this week and Saturday appeared to show he has had no setbacks.

Brooks was activated off the Physically Unable to Perform list this week following his rehab from an ACL injury suffered on Jan. 1 against the Jets.

Brooks took part in walk-throughs this week but did not do team drills in practice. He had a helmet on and went through some full team workouts before Saturday’s game, indicating he may be on track to soon return to team drills in practice.

The Seahawks have had Bobby Wagner at middle linebacker and Devin Bush on the weakside as their starting inside linebackers throughout practice. But Brooks will battle for one of those spots once he is fully back.

Cornerback Riq Woolen also returned to practice this week after recovering from arthroscopic knee surgery in May. But, as was anticipated, Woolen did not play in the game, with Michael Jackson and Tre Brown getting the start at cornerback.

Former Husky Wayne Taulapapa returns

Before Saturday’s game, the Seahawks re-signed running back Wayne Taulapapa, who played last season at the University of Washington.

Sponsored

Taulapapa had been waived earlier in the week when the team made a flurry of moves. But he was brought back with the Seahawks needing some depth at running back with both McIntosh and Bryant Koback entering the game nursing injuries.

Taulapapa, who initially signed on July 28 after both Walker and Zach Charbonnet went down with injuries, rushed for 3 yards on one carry and had two receptions for 9 yards in the preseason opener against the Vikings.

Taulapapa entered the game in the second quarter once the Seahawks went to their deep reserves and had 8 yards on two carries in the first half.

Notes