The Seahawks think they've found a defensive end for now and far into the future in former No. 3 overall pick Dion Jordan.

Dion Jordan’s first sack in almost three years at Arizona two weeks ago was a moment about as good as it gets.

The kind of moment that by itself just about made the previous three years worth it.

So, too, the cheers he heard Monday at CenturyLink Field after any of the four tackles he made.

But the moments Jordan may remember more keenly than any other were far more private — boarding the team plane on the day before the game at Arizona, running onto the field with the rest of his teammates the next night.

“I felt like one of the guys all over again,’’ Jordan, a defense end for Seattle, said.

That was the goal during all those days in exile, days Jordan knew he had to suffer through in no small part because of his own mistakes.

The No. 3 overall pick in the 2013 draft out of Oregon by Miami, Jordan played just 26 games for the Dolphins before a series of incidents that combined to leave some tabbing him as one of the bigger busts in recent memory.

He first missed six games in 2014 for two suspensions for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs and substance policy (USA Today reported that one was for ecstasy and another for marijuana). He then was suspended for the entire 2015 season for another failed drug test, which USA Today later reported occurred inadvertently when he tried to flush alcohol out of his system thinking he would be tested for it when he wouldn’t have been.

“I think my issue was I didn’t prepare myself, ‘’ Jordan said. “I didn’t game plan on what I was going to do once I became a professional, how I was going to deal with everything. I kind of just jumped right in and I just let everything happen to me instead of taking the reins and taking control of everything. It was tough on myself. I can’t lie. My mistakes showed.’’

Jordan gave up drugs and got reinstated for the 2016 season. But then came a knee injury that ended his season before it began. Miami, by now being coached by Adam Gase, who had taken over for Joe Philbin, decided to cut ties making Jordan a free agent.

But if some wondered what would happen next, Jordan said he didn’t worry.

During the year he was suspended Jordan had decided to do whatever it took to make the most of whatever opportunities he might get next.

“The hunger to get out here, to just get my life back with football and everything was huge for me,’’ Jordan said.

One step was to relocate to the Bay Area and work with trainer Tareq Azim, whose clients also have included Marshawn Lynch.

Along the way he gained about 25 pounds — listed at 248 in Miami he is now listed at 275 by the Seahawks.

Jordan laughs and references the knee injury and says “I didn’t have a chance to run for a long time. The only thing I was able to do was eat and lift weights, man. That’s what happened.’’

That the Seahawks would be interested is no surprise — they have shown as willing as anyone to take on a reclamation project, whether someone else’s or even, sometimes, a few of their own (Christine Michael anyone?)

Jordan, though, says Seattle wasn’t the only team that came calling.

“I still had a lot of faith in my ability and my talent and I think a lot of other people did, too,’’ he said. “They heard how hard I was working outside. So I still had some chances.’’

Seattle, though, had some ins — a native of Chandler, Ariz., Jordan said he preferred the West Coast. And his agent, Doug Hendrickson, is also the agent for Lynch as well as Michael Bennett and Seahawks offensive line coach Tom Cable.

The Seahawks also had some specific ideas for Jordan, especially with his added weight, playing him largely at defensive end whereas the Dolphins had used him also as a linebacker.

“I was all over the place with those guys,’’ Jordan said. “Coaches here just want me to focus on one thing at a time and that’s what I’m doing.’’

Seattle signed him last April. And Jordan said the team didn’t need to remind him that while getting a second chance isn’t uncommon in the NFL, blowing this one and getting another might be.

“I knew that from the beginning,’’ he said. “This is my career, my life. I knew that already.’’

But more roadblocks arrived as it was determined quickly that Jordan needed another surgery to clean up his knee.

Jordan says one of the issues was trying to push too quickly.

“I refused to be patient and I continuously made things worse,’’ he said.

That forced Jordan to begin this season on the Non-Football Injury list and more time away from being “one of the guys.’’

But while Seattle coaches said they looked for any sign of sulking from Jordan as his return to the field was again delayed, they said they never found any.

Said Seahawks coach Pete Carroll: “(We saw) his work habits and the energy he put to working through a long recovery. A lot of guys could lose interest. He didn’t. He kept battling to get back.’’

Finally healthy, he returned to practice in late October and showed enough to be activated prior to the Arizona game.

That the game would be played about 35 minutes from his home, with dozens of friends and family in attendance only added to what Jordan said was an appreciation he couldn’t have imagined feeling earlier in his career.

Initially eased in to action, Jordan got more time as the game wore on and in the fourth quarter sacked Drew Stanton, just the fourth of his career and first since Dec. 21, 2014.

He backed it up with four tackles against Atlanta, all on running plays, as the Seahawks held the Falcons to 89 yards on 30 carries, a performance that also may have allowed Seattle to feel comfortable waiving Dwight Freeney.

But if he admits he once might have taken it all a little for granted, he vows that now, at age 27, he understands it’s not just about getting back there but staying there.

“This is just the first step,’’ he said. “And I just feel really excited to be in a position that I am right now as a young man and as a football player.’’