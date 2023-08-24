RENTON — Surgery this week to repair a slight fracture in the left wrist of Seahawks receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba “went great,’’ coach Pete Carroll said Thursday.

But for now, the team has no clearer timeline on how long the first-round pick from Ohio State will be sidelined.

Carroll said Tuesday the team was hopeful that Smith-Njigba, taken 20th overall, may be sidelined only three or four weeks.

Asked Thursday if the team had any better idea following surgery, Carroll said “no, but we’re just optimistic.’’

Smith-Njigba had surgery in Philadelphia after the team learned of the injury, which was suffered on a 48-yard reception he reeled in during the second quarter of Saturday night’s 22-14 preseason win over the Dallas Cowboys.

Carroll said the team “saw pictures and all that kind of stuff” to get a gauge of what had occurred and called it “an elaborate surgery for such a small crack in the area, but it’s going to be so safe. So we’re really pleased with it. So was he.’’

Still, while Carroll will surely be his usual ultra-optimistic self in hoping that Smith-Njigba can make a quick recovery — and a three-week return might mean even possibly being back for the regular season opener Sept. 10 against the Rams at Lumen Field — the Seahawks are also sure to be cautious with a young player who looms as a key part of the future.

Smith-Njigba obviously won’t play in the preseason finale Saturday at Green Bay and two other receivers who appeared to have good shots to be part of the team’s opening day 53-man roster — Cody Thompson and Dareke Young — also appear out.

Young, a seventh-round pick a year ago who played in 13 games, is not with the team as he is getting opinions on whether he should have surgery on a hip/abductor injury.

And Thompson has not practiced all week after suffering a shoulder injury against Dallas with Carroll saying Thursday “he is probably not going to play’’ against Dallas.

But three receivers who missed the Dallas game with injury — Cade Johnson, Matt Landers and Easop Winston Jr. — made it through practice this week and are on track to play against Green Bay.

With starters DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett unlikely to play, all three should get significant time against Green Bay, as well as undrafted rookie free agent Jake Bobo, who has gotten substantial snaps this week working with the starters in three receiver sets with Smith-Njigba sidelined.

Center shuffle: Joey Hunt tweaks knee, Oluwatimi on mend

The Seahawks are likely to lean on their backups Saturday, and that could mean the team will again get a long look at rookie center Olu Oluwatimi, a fifth-round pick out of Michigan.

Oluwatimi played 30 snaps in the preseason opener against Minnesota but then sat out the Dallas game with an elbow injury that has bothered him since early in camp. But he returned to practice this week and took part in team drills. And while Carroll said Oluwatimi is “is not back to full strength yet’’ he indicated Oluwatimi will play saying “this game may be a good opportunity for him to show’’ where he is.

With Oluwatimi out, veteran Joey Hunt had been working as the backup behind starter Evan Brown.

But Carroll said Hunt “tweaked his knee’’ in practice on Tuesday and he has not practiced the last two days. Carroll said Hunt tried to run Thursday but “he didn’t have a good morning workout’’ and that “it looks like he might not be able to make it.’’

That could leave the bulk of the center snaps in Green Bay to Oluwatimi and former WSU Cougar Liam Ryan. Ryan played guard and tackle for the Cougars, but Seattle began using him substantially at center in practices the last few weeks with Oluwatimi sidelined, and he played 11 snaps of center (as well as 14 at guard) against Dallas.

“He looks comfortable with it so we’ll just keep going (with it),’’ Carroll said. “Makes a guy more valuable to us.’’

While the Seahawks for now may mostly want to get Oluwatimi some work to show he can be the backup heading into the season, Carroll said he won’t rule out that he could still make a run at the starting job. It had been anticipated he would compete with Brown — a free agent signee from Detroit — during camp, but that mostly got waylaid due to his elbow injury.

But while Carroll said the competition “always is’’ on, he added Brown has “done a nice job.’’

Notes

— Carroll said first-round pick cornerback Devon Witherspoon should be able to return to practice next week. He has not played in either preseason game while dealing with a groin issue.

— Projected starting outside linebacker Darrell Taylor has been out since early August with a sprained shoulder, missing the mock game as well as both preseason games and it remains unclear when he will return. Carroll said “I don’t know how to answer that one’’ about a possible timeline for Taylor other than to say that “I think he’s got a good chance to start really doing some stuff next week. That’s what we’re going on. Hoping he can get there.’’ In Taylor’s absence, second-year player Boye Mafe has been consistently working with the starting defense at one OLB spot opposite Uchenna Nwosu.

— Defensive lineman Jarran Reed, who didn’t practice on Wednesday, was back on Thursday.

— Right tackle Abe Lucas, who sat out practices Tuesday and Wednesday with what Carroll said was a sore knee, did some early work Thursday but no team drills, with Jake Curhan working with the starting offensive line at that spot.

— Rookie safety Jonathan Sutherland remains out with a leg issue and Carroll said he is unlikely to play at Green Bay.

— Mariners manager Scott Servais and a few other of the team’s staffers attended Thursday’s practice.

— The Seahawks leave for Green Bay Friday. During the regular season, the team leaves two days ahead of time for games in the central or east time zones. But with it being the preseason the team would rather stay and practice in Seattle another day.