RENTON — The Seahawks seriously considered drafting Andy Dalton with the 25th overall pick of the 2011 draft, a decision that would have forever changed the course of the franchise.

The Seahawks, who traded for Charlie Whitehurst the year before, still had Matt Hasselbeck on the roster (he would be released in July following the lockout), were linked to free agent Matt Leinart and would eventually sign free agent Tarvaris Jackson, decided to take offensive lineman James Carpenter.

The Seahawks waited a year to make their first draft pick of a quarterback of the Pete Carroll/John Schneider era — Russell Wilson at 75th overall.

Dalton lasted to the 35th pick where he was selected by Cincinnati, the fifth quarterback taken in a year Cam Newton went first and UW’s Jake Locker eighth.

Eleven years later, of the 12 QBs taken in 2011, only Dalton and Tyrod Taylor (taken in the sixth round by Baltimore and now with the Giants) remain on an NFL roster.

The Seahawks will come face-to-face with Dalton again Sunday as New Orleans coach Dennis Allen announced Friday he will start with Jameis Winston dealing with back and ankle injuries. Winston was officially listed as doubtful for the game.

Dalton signed with the Saints in March after spending last season in Chicago and the previous year with Dallas.

Dalton, who ranks 29th on the NFL’s all-time passing yardage list with 35,515 yards, started against the Seahawks three times with the Bengals, wins in 2011 in Seattle and 2015 in Cincinnati, and losing in the season opener in 2019.

Dalton, 34, also started for the Saints last week against the Vikings in London, completing 20 of 28 passes for 236 yards and a touchdown but lost a critical fumble.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said the Saints’ game plan looked the same as it had in the three games Winston started to begin the season.

“It’s basically the same stuff,’’ Carroll said. “Andy is an experienced guy, got the ball out really well for them in his pass game and avoiding getting hit — did a nice job of doing that. … There’s no change in that in their thinking. It didn’t appear so in one game.”

Dalton isn’t the only QB the Seahawks have to prepare for. Taysom Hill, who also dabbles in playing tight end and receiver, has played 13 snaps at quarterback this season, including five last week against the Vikings.

Hill has played 12 snaps inline this season, two in the slot and seven split out wide, according to Pro Football Reference. He hasn’t thrown a pass but has 12 rushes for 116 yards and two touchdowns and has caught one pass for two yards.

Carroll said practice squad receivers J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and Cade Johnson worked on the scout team this week impersonating Hill.

“It really takes like three guys to do all the stuff that he does because he is all over the place,’’ Carroll said. “But J.J. was the predominant guy. … They make him threaten every aspect of the positions that he plays whether it’s the quarterback spot, or he is the wildcat guy, or he is the tight end or the receiver. He does everything that’s normally demanded of that position. So, he really threatens you in every way.”

Collier ready to go if needed

The Seahawks placed linebacker Darryl Johnson on injured reserve Friday with a foot injury suffered against Detroit, creating an open spot on the 53-man roster. Johnson started the game ahead of Darrell Taylor but was injured after playing 14 snaps.

Carroll said one option to fill it is 2019 first-round pick L.J. Collier, who returned to practice this week from an elbow injury. Collier could practice two more weeks before they have to either activate him or leave him on IR for the season.

Carroll said Collier “did well’’ in practice and that “he can play. He’s ready to go.’’

But Carroll said filling out the roster is “a little bit fluid because we have so many choices right now. We have to figure out how to do it.’’

One possible other option is signing veteran Christian Jones off the practice squad. Jones would be a more direct replacement for Johnson as an outside linebacker/edge rusher, compared to Collier, who would play more as a base-down end.

Young out, Goodwin questionable

The Seahawks ruled only one player out for Sunday’s game — rookie receiver Dareke Young, who Carroll said suffered a thigh injury last week in practice.

They also listed veteran receiver Marquise Goodwin as questionable with a knee injury and Carroll said he will be a game-time decision. Goodwin did not practice Friday.

“He rested today, and we will make sure on gameday that he is OK,’’ Carroll said. “He intends to play and he’s OK, so we will see.”

If Goodwin couldn’t play, then the Seahawks would have just four healthy receivers, and that could compel the team to elevate one from the practice squad to fill out the depth. They have three on the PS — Arcega-Whiteside, Johnson and rookie Bo Melton.

Running backs ready

Rookie running back Kenneth Walker III was also listed as questionable with a shoulder injury and was limited in practice Friday. But Carroll said “he looked good’’ and that, “I do think he will play.’’

Starting running back Rashaad Penny also sat out practice Wednesday with a shoulder injury but practiced fully on Thursday and Friday, and Carroll said he is ready to go.

With Travis Homer on IR the Seahawks have three running backs on its 53 — Penny, Walker and DeeJay Dallas — with Darwin Thompson and Godwin Igwebuike on the practice squad.

Notes

Cornerback Justin Coleman was listed as limited with a calf injury, but Carroll said he’s ready to play if needed. Coleman started the opener at nickel, but was injured and rookie Coby Bryant started the last three games. Carroll said cornerback Artie Burns, who has yet to play this season while battling a groin injury, is also ready if needed.