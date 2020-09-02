After getting a visit from former center Justin Britt last week the Seahawks had a tryout with him this week, according to the league’s transaction wire.

Seattle also had a tryout with another former Seahawk — defensive end Damontre Moore.

The tryouts suggest each player could sign soon at what are positions of some sudden need.

Britt was the team’s starting center the last four years before suffering an ACL injury against Atlanta last Oct. 27 and then released in the spring in a move that saved the Seahawks $8.5 million against the salary cap.

The Seahawks signed free agent B.J. Finney as the hoped-for successor to Britt. But he has yet to take over the spot, with coaches saying he’s still learning the system, with Ethan Pocic instead emerging as the starting center.

Kyle Fuller had been the primary backup in recent days with Finney getting some snaps at guard, a position he also played in his four years with the Steelers.

But Fuller has been suspended for the first two games of the 2020 season for violating the league’s policy on performance enhancing drugs.

Seattle may want Britt — who played 87 games for Seattle from 2014-2019 — as an insurance policy heading into the season, with maybe a chance to take the job back over if he proves to be healthy.

His earlier visit was portrayed mostly as Seattle getting a gauge on where he is in his recovery from the ACL injury, which is typically a nine-to-10-month process.

That the team brought him back for a tryout indicates both that the physical must have gone well but also some urgency to maybe make a signing soon.

Moore, who entered the league as a third-round pick of the Giants in 2013, played four games for Seattle in 2016 before being placed on injured reserve and becoming a free agent.

He has since played for the Cowboys, Raiders and 49ers, seeing action in two games last year with San Francisco before a forearm injury ended his season.

Moore would serve as depth at a spot that has grown thin in recent days with Branden Jackson going on injured reserve with a spinal issue and rookie Darrell Taylor still unable to get healthy enough to come off the Non-Football Injury list after having had surgery in January to place a rod in his leg to fix a shin issue he played with last season at Tennessee.

NOTES

— Cornerback Shaquill Griffin, who sat out practice Tuesday for unknown reasons was back in pads Wednesday.

— However, receiver DK Metcalf was not in pads for unknown reasons — Carroll is not scheduled to talk to the media again until after Thursday’s practice. Metcalf attended the practice in his jersey and may have just been getting the day off.

— Offensive lineman Cedric Ogbuehi, who hurt his shoulder in the mock game Sunday, was again out as was rookie tight end Stephen Sullivan. It’s unknown what Sullivan’s injury is.

— The Seahawks are scheduled to practice again on Thursday afternoon and then players will get the next three days off, during which time teams will pare their rosters from 80 to the regular season maximum of 53. Rosters must be cut by Saturday at 1 p.m. Seattle time. Teams can then assemble a 16-man practice squad on Sunday from the pool of cut players who have cleared waivers.