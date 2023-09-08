A week after indicating that rookie cornerback Devon Witherspoon was unlikely to play in the season opener against the Rams, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Friday that he “could possibly’’ see action.

Carroll also said the team will err on the side of caution, which might point to Witherspoon sitting out Sunday’s 1:25 p.m. game against the Rams at Lumen Field and waiting until the Detroit game the following week to make his NFL debut.

The fifth overall pick in the 2023 draft, Witherspoon has been dealing with a hamstring injury that held him out of all three preseason games. He has returned to practice gradually over the last week and was listed as limited all three days this week, including Friday. He was listed as questionable for Sunday’s game, all signs that the Seahawks could give Witherspoon at least one more week before playing.

“He did a nice job getting through it,’’ Carroll said. “He worked and competed and got a lot of turns, but measured the whole time. He could possibly play, so we’ve got him as questionable, and we’ll see what happens with that. But we’ve got to do long-term thinking, making sure we are taking care of our guys the best we possibly can. So, we’ll see what we do with that.’’

What could play into the Seahawks’ thinking is that the Rams are coming to Lumen with a remade receiving corps that will be without standout Cooper Kupp, who was officially declared out Friday with a hamstring injury.

Witherspoon had been working as the starting nickel before being sidelined, where he would likely have often matched up with Kupp.

Advertising

Last year’s starting nickel, Coby Bryant, could start there if Witherspoon is out. Another option is veteran Artie Burns, who played nickel in the preseason finale at Green Bay.

Burns is on the practice squad but could be called up to the active roster to play on Sunday.

How the nickel spot develops is not the only question mark in the secondary as Carroll again said he would not say who will start at left cornerback between Tre Brown and Michael Jackson. The team lists Brown as the starter on its depth chart.

But Carroll intriguingly hinted that there could be a rotation at that spot.

“You’re going to see (who starts),’’ Carroll said. “Everybody is going to play. Those guys have all been working hard, so everybody will get some play time.’’

Adams, McIntosh only players out

The Seahawks had about as clean of a game status report as they could have hoped for. The only two players listed as out were safety Jamal Adams (knee) and running back Kenny McIntosh (knee/hamstring).

Advertising

The team hopes Adams returns to practice next week while it’s unclear when McIntosh — who was hurt in the team’s mock game on Aug. 4 — will be back.

Along with Witherspoon, they also listed starting left guard Damien Lewis as questionable with a shoulder injury.

Lewis was listed as a full participant in practice Friday and Carroll said he will play, saying the team rested Lewis earlier in the week after he had banged his shoulder.

Running back Kenneth Walker III was also a limited participant in practice with a groin issue. But he was not on the game status report, meaning he will play, and Carroll said Walker “has been screaming out here. He’s doing great.’’

Also not on the report and expected to be able to play are rookie OLB Derick Hall and fellow defensive linemen Mike Morris and Cameron Young as well as veteran linebacker Darrell Taylor. All had been dealing with injuries during camp but all returned to practice over the last two weeks and all were listed as full participants in practice Friday.

Also listed as a full participant was linebacker Jordyn Brooks, who is on track to play after suffering an ACL injury on Jan. 1. Brooks sat out practice Thursday as a rest day.

Advertising

A homecoming for Lake

The game represents something of a homecoming for former Washington coach Jimmy Lake. After taking the 2022 season off following his firing from UW the previous year, Lake was hired in February as the Rams’ assistant head coach.

Lake is one of eight new assistants on the Rams’ staff this year as the team underwent a major makeover following the disappointing 5-12 record of 2022.

Lake replaced Thomas Brown, who was hired by the Panthers as their offensive coordinator on new head coach Frank Reich’s staff.

The job also reunited Lake with Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris. Lake was the defensive backs coach at Tampa Bay in 2010-11 when Morris was the head coach.

Carroll likes Hurtt moving to press box

Second-year defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt is calling the games this season from the press box after spending last season on the sidelines.

Hurtt said this week he liked being on the field last year in part to be able to communicate directly with players, with one reason he wanted to so because the team had a number of new coaches in 2022.

Sponsored

Carroll said Friday he encouraged the move, noting that when he became the defensive coordinator with the 49ers in 1995, head coach George Seifert told him to call the games from the press box.

Carroll, who had been the defensive coordinator with the Jets from 1990-93, said he noticed an immediate difference.

“From the moment I got up there I kicked myself because I didn’t realize how much better it is to call a game from upstairs,’’ he said. “It’s easier, it’s clearer. You have more at your disposal. More information handed over your shoulder at times and you can see things happening.’’

Carroll noted defensive passing game coordinator Karl Scott and linebackers coach John Glenn are working from the sidelines to help with the direct in-game communication with players.

Carroll said Hurtt calling the games from the booth in the preseason “worked fine. We were in full midseason form. We had prepared for it and done a lot of work to make sure we were ready and it was easy.’’