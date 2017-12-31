Seahawks kicker misses 48-yarder in final minute that could have led to a Seattle victory. Instead, he’ll lament blown chance just as he had in two other games this season

By the time Blair Walsh lined up for a game-winning 48-yard field goal in the final minute, all involved knew it didn’t really matter — the playoffs were lost at that point.

But Carroll hoped that if nothing else it would allow Walsh some measure of redemption for a season that has not gone as planned.

“There’s a kick and if you make it, maybe you leave the rest of the stuff behind,’’ Carroll said. “And he didn’t get to do that today.’’

Indeed, Walsh’s kick sailed right with 32 seconds left, allowing Arizona to post a 26-24 victory Sunday at CenturyLink Field.

It left Walsh just 21 for 29 on field goals this season after a 12- for-13 start, with misses that proved critical in three defeats — three missed field goals against Washington, a missed 52-yarder that was short that could have forced overtime against Atlanta and then Sunday.

Walsh was signed to a one-year contract after the team decided to let veteran Stephen Hauschka walk in free agency.

“This and the Atlanta one were the two that stick out in your head,’’ said Walsh, who had kicked for Minnesota from 2012 until being let go by the Vikings in November 2016 after what was also a string of untimely misses. “And I mean I’ve usually been very good from long distance in my career and you’ve got to make that 48 and 52 to help your team and I didn’t. But I’m accountable. But I still know I can kick in this league and play in this league and I think that’s an important mindset I’m going to have to continue to have going forward and we’ll see what happens.’’

It likely won’t happen in Seattle as Walsh will now be an unrestricted free agent and the misses would seem to make it unlikely he’ll be back.

“I have no idea,’’ Walsh said when asked about his future. “It’s too fresh.’’

Rawls apologizes

Of three personal fouls that proved especially costly to the Seahawks in the second half, the most perplexing was a taunting call on running back Thomas Rawls after he caught a 12-yard pass for a first down to the Arizona 25 with Seattle behind 23-14.

As he got up, Rawls stood over former Washington State standout Deone Bucannon and then drew a penalty that killed the drive. Forced back to the 40, Seattle couldn’t move and then punted. While the Seahawks would eventually rally to take the lead, the exchange if nothing else made it that much harder for Seattle to come back.

Rawls said later he had no idea what he did to draw the penalty, saying the two were just jawing back and forth.

“I was kind of shocked that it was mine,’’ he said. “You know me — I go out there, I get a play, I get up, I’m excited.”

Rawls insisted that “I didn’t say anything. But it happened and I feel like it cost the team. I’ll bite the bullet. I’ll lick my wounds on that one. I apologized to my team, the staff, too.’’

Griffin happy

A smiling Shaquill Griffin reached into his locker and retrieved the football from a colorful backpack.

It was the ball he hauled in for his first career interception. The rookie cornerback fought off teammate Earl Thomas as both players jumped up to grab the wayward pass from Drew Stanton in the third quarter.

“I didn’t know what was going to happen,” he said of Thomas possibly wrestling the ball away from him. “I knew I was going to get it, or he was going to get it. I don’t really get caught up in (the number of interceptions). I knew my time was going to come, and I guess it did tonight. But if he would’ve got it, I would have been just as excited as if it was me.”

The Seahawks’ third-round choice has improved steadily in his rookie season.

“He had a fantastic cover game today,” Carroll said. “He’s had a great season. He really has a great future.”

As for the game ball, Griffin has special plans for it.

“I will probably give it to my parents,” he said. “They deserve the first one. The rest after that are mine.”

Lockett’s speed is back

Is Tyler Lockett’s speed back? It sure looked that way on his 99-yard return for a touchdown in the first quarter.

“I mean I didn’t get caught,” he said. “I was running away from some fast people, especially Patrick Peterson, he’s like a 4.2 (in the 40-yard dash). You never want to get caught from behind.”

It was just over a year ago when Lockett suffered a gruesome fracture of both bones in his lower right leg against the Cardinals.

“People forget that I even broke my leg,” he said. “I had the opportunity to come back and never missed a game since. To me, that says a lot. That’s a blessing to continue to be able to play and do whatever it is they would want me to be able to do.”