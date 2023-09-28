RENTON — Any real assessment of the Seattle Seahawks defense may have to wait until the team gets its full lineup on the field.

That should come a step closer to happening Monday night when the Seahawks play the New York Giants at MetLife Field.

When the Seahawks began practice Thursday, cornerback Riq Woolen was back on the field after sitting out last week with a chest injury and was listed as a full participant. Before practice, coach Pete Carroll seemed optimistic about Woolen returning this week, saying “he looked pretty good’’ in a walk-through.

Also listed as full participant was safety Jamal Adams, who is on track to play for the first time since Sept. 12, 2022 when he tore a quad muscle in a game against Denver.

That means that for the first time this year, the Seahawks could see Adams, Woolen and first-round pick Devon Witherspoon all on the field together.

“I am excited to see that,’’ Carroll said. “I’m excited to see if we can make it through the week and both guys get to play, and Jamal getting out there, too. We’ve had this image of what it could be and how we could play. I’m not setting expectations off the charts here. I want our guys to get out there and play and come back and help their team. That’s all I’m asking of them. It is exciting.’’

Woolen, who made the Pro Bowl a year ago as a rookie, played all of a Week 1 loss against the Rams, a game Witherspoon sat out because of a lingering hamstring injury. Witherspoon and Woolen started at left and right cornerback, respectively, in Week 2 at Detroit. That alignment lasted just 11 plays before Woolen suffered a chest injury and had to leave and missed Sunday’s 37-27 win over the Panthers.

Adams practiced fully last week with the team appearing to target this week for his return, a game that will mark a homecoming to the stadium where he began his career with the New York Jets from 2017-19.

“I’m so happy for Jamal; he gets to get back to football and playing again,’’ Carroll said.

Adams did much of his rehab in his native Texas along with linebacker Jordyn Brooks, who was recovering from an ACL injury.

“I did make a note, Jordyn was sitting with Jamal as we were getting ready for walk-through,’’ Carroll said. “Those two guys really fed off each other throughout the time when we got back to camp here. Competed and challenged and went head-to-head to make it back. It’s a good moment that these guys get to play together this week.”

The return of Adams and Woolen wouldn’t make the Seahawks’ secondary whole yet as it remains unclear if Coby Bryant — who started the first two games as the nickel corner — will make it back.

Bryant was among 10 players who did not take part in practice as he sat out with a toe injury that held him out Sunday.

If Bryant can’t go, Artie Burns will likely again get the start at nickel, though Burns showed up on the injury report Thursday, listed as limited with a hamstring injury.

Tre Brown, who started the Carolina game in place of Woolen at left corner, is questionable to play this week as he remains in the concussion protocol and did not practice Thursday.

Free safety Quandre Diggs sat out Thursday with a hamstring injury and strong safety Julian Love was limited, also with a hamstring. Each practiced sparingly last week and was listed as questionable for the game and each played all but the final series. Carroll said each had made it through the game without a setback, so their status Thursday may have been precautionary as much as anything.

Metcalf sits out but says ribs are fine

Receiver DK Metcalf also sat out practice Thursday. He held his regular weekly news conference before practice and said his ribs are fine.

Metcalf was listed as questionable for the Carolina game after suffering a rib injury against the Lions. Last Wednesday during his weekly meeting with the media he had said he was healthy, but did not practice on Wednesday and Thursday before practicing on Friday.

Asked about that, Metcalf smiled and said, “I like to play tricks on y’all sometimes, can’t give y’all everything. Yeah, the ribs are fine today.”

Consider this another week when Metcalf is likely just getting some practice days off to make sure the ribs don’t get worse, especially as the Seahawks have their bye following the Giants game.

Injury updates

Tight end Will Dissly, who didn’t play against Carolina with a shoulder injury was back in pads when practice began and was listed as limited.

“He’s doing pretty well,’’ Carroll said before practice. “He’s encouraged, he’s hoping he can play.”

Others listed as DNP on Thursday: offensive tackle Charles Cross (toe), guard Phil Haynes (calf), defensive end Dre’Mont Jones (hip), nose tackle Jarran Reed (quad), linebacker Uchenna Nwosu (Achilles) and linebacker Darrell Taylor (shin).

Cross and Haynes sat out against Carolina, while Reed battled through his injury to play and Jones and Taylor left the Panthers game early with their injuries.

Of Jones, Carroll said: “He’s making an improvement. This was an encouraging day. We’ll see how it goes.”

Of Cross, who has missed the past two games, Carroll said: “He’s running around a little bit, we’ll see. He’s out there.”

Carroll said Taylor was able to do the walk-through Thursday. Carroll noted Reed took part in walk-through.

“He’s rolling,’’ Carroll said of Reed, who had 1.5 sacks against Carolina. “I don’t know how he made it through it, but he did.’’

Seahawks sign Rhattigan, bring back Thompson

The Seahawks essentially flipped the status of two players this week — receiver Cody Thompson and linebacker Jon Rhattigan — to allow each to continue to play.

On Wednesday, they waived Thompson, which opened up a spot on the 53-man roster. They filled that by signing Rhattigan off the practice squad. When Thompson cleared waivers, he was re-signed to the practice squad on Thursday.

The move was necessary because Rhattigan was already elevated three times off the practice squad to the gameday active roster, which is the limit. After that, players have to be on the 53-man to be eligible to play.

Thompson played in all three games on the 53-man roster. He can be elevated off the practice squad three times to play in games. That seems likely to happen as the Seahawks have only four receivers on its 53-man roster. Elevating Thompson for the next three games would coincide with Dee Eskridge coming off his six-game suspension.

Rhattigan has played 52 snaps on special teams in three games.