What can you say about the Seahawks’ dud of a game Sunday night against the Rams in Los Angeles? Seattle came out flat, Russell Wilson looked human and the Seahawks spoiled a prime chance to improve to 11-2 and into the No. 1 spot in the NFC.

Of course, the season’s not over, and Seattle still control its destiny. So if you’re the Seahawks, or a Seahawks fan, you’re probably wanting to throw that one out and move on to the next one.

But first, let’s see what the national media is saying about that sad Sunday night performance:

USA Today’s Mike Jones says the NFC West is the best division in football:

“The Cardinals aren’t a factor, but it’s hard to find a division with a more formidable trio than San Francisco, Seattle and Los Angeles. The NFC North has a strong tandem in the Packers and Vikings, but the Bears are wildly inconsistent. The NFC South has the Saints and no other challenges. The NFC East is an embarrassment. The AFC North has one (Ravens) and possibly two (Steelers) playoff teams. The AFC East has New England and Buffalo, but the Jets and Dolphins are irrelevant. And the AFC West basically has only one legit squad: the Chiefs. So the crown for best division in football has to go to the NFC West.”

Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe of Fox Sports say Russell Wilson has indeed faded from the MVP race:

Skip: “Russell Wilson went down five times and had a grand total QBR of 37 (out of 100). Just two weeks ago, he was your MVP. Just two weeks ago! So, you done?”

Shannon: “Look, at the time Russell Wilson was 22-1, he had just beaten the Rams, he had beaten San Francisco. I mean, it was hard, look at what he had done. … To say he was never in the MVP discussion — oh, he absolutely was — he was leading! But Lamar Jackson, over the last month, has topped him.”

ESPN’s Ryan Clark says the NFC West is the best division in the NFL, and the Seahawks came out unprepared on the road:

“Listen, this game was huge. The Seattle Seahawks found a way to beat the Minnesota Vikings last week, so it put the Los Angeles Rams back in the playoff hunt for the wild card. But they (the Rams) had to win this game.

“The NFC West is the best division in football. So you have to play the San Francisco 49ers and the Seattle Seahawks — you have to make sure you get these wins. Tonight, the Rams came through. … For the Seattle Seahawks, you’ve now placed yourself at a deficit when it comes to the San Francisco 49ers and possibly having a chance to host playoff games this postseason.

“If you’re Seattle you realize you’ve been winning by the skin of your teeth. A lot of these games have been close, and they’ve found ways to win because of their quarterback, because of their great coach. … You know what you need to do. You walk into the stadium tonight, and they just didn’t do it. They didn’t look prepared, they weren’t the team with the most energy, and that’s not what we’re used to seeing from the Seattle Seahawks.

“So now, going down the stretch, they have some big games, they go on the road again, and they will see the San Francisco 49ers at home in Week 17. They need to win games, they need to be prepared, because the San Francisco 49ers look like the real deal, and the best team in the NFC right now.”