CARSON, Calif. — The Seahawks’ top three picks in the 2019 draft all sat out with injuries as Seattle faced the Chargers in their third preseason game Saturday night — defensive end L.J. Collier, safety Marquise Blair and receiver DK Metcalf.

All were taken in the first three rounds.

That they sat out was no surprise given that it was known each was dealing with an injury.

Still, it showed that with two weeks to go until the regular season it’s unclear what the Seahawks can expect to get out of the top of its draft class.

Collier has been sidelined since July with a high ankle sprain that coach Pete Carroll also said had a unique quality to it that was something the team had not seen before.

Blair, a second-round pick, has been dealing with a bruised back that knocked him out of the second preseason game against the Vikings in Minnesota. It’s unclear when he will return but he did not practice all week.

After Blair played against the Vikings, Carroll said that Blair had suffered back spasms.

But on Friday he said that the injury was actually due to Blair hitting the turf at Minnesota and suffering a bruise.

Metcalf, a second-round pick from Alabama, underwent surgery on his knee on Tuesday. Carroll has indicated Metcalf could be back for the regular-season opener on Sept. 8 against Cincinnati without outright saying he will be.

Reed out with neck injury

Kalan Reed, who has been contending for the starting nickel cornerback spot, was not in uniform because of a neck injury.

Reed had been anointed by Carroll as the starting nickel heading into the second week of the preseason but then played just six snaps against the Vikings. He was then held out against the Chargers with what the team said was a neck injury.

Without Reed, the Seahawks went with Jamar Taylor as the starting nickel for the first few series of the game.

That had been expected as Taylor has emerged as the starter at what is one of the team’s most competitive positions.

Taylor, who has 41 starts since 2014 with the Dolphins, Browns and Cardinals, every day appears to be becoming the likely starter at the nickel spot entering the season.

Carroll said of Taylor entering the week: “He’s earned the chance to be the nickel, so he’s competing for that spot. He’ll start at that spot this week. We’ll see how he does and he’s in there battling. He does bring some experience to us. We have a lot of young guys back there. He brings play experience and he’s really fast, a 4.3 guy, really fast and it shows up. He’s done a nice job so far. He’s right in the middle of the competition.”

And without Reed, who was on the 53-man roster to end last season, the Seahawks were going with Taylor, Akeem King and rookie Ugo Amadi as the other nickels.

It was Amadi who stepped in for Taylor on the third series of the game to play the nickel.

The former safety and cornerback from Oregon has gotten increasing work in recent weeks as both a safety and a cornerback, and is being considering as a candidate at nickel.

With Reed now appearing a longshot, Amadi’s chances of being the nickel — or at least working his way into being a contender — are better than ever.

NOTES

• Other than Reed and Blair, the starting lineups appeared largely as had been expected with no other changes.

• Starting QB Russell Wilson used to always end his pregame warmups with a long pass to Doug Baldwin. But with Baldwin gone, Wilson has to pick someone else. On Saturday he threw his final pass of the warmups to Amara Darboh for a TD.

• The Seahawks played their starters deep into the second quarter. Late in the second quarter Seattle got the ball and used Joey Hunt at center along with the rest of the first-team offense. Hunt stepped in for starter Justin Britt on a series in which the Seahawks drove 45 yards in five plays for a 1-yard run by C.J. Prosise to take a 13- 3 lead.