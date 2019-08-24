CARSON, Calif. — Rookie safety Marquise Blair was unable to play against the Chargers on Saturday, meaning that all three of the Seahawks’ top picks in the 2019 draft sat out with injuries, with the status of each unclear for the regular-season opener against Cincinnati on Sept. 8.

That they sat out was no surprise given that it was known each was dealing with an injury, though it had not been certain that Blair would not play.

Still, it showed that with two weeks to go until the regular season it’s unclear what the Seahawks can expect to get out of the top of their draft class — all three were taken in the top two rounds.

Collier has been sidelined since July with a high-ankle sprain that coach Pete Carroll also said had a unique quality to it that was something the team had not seen before.

Blair, a second-round pick, has been dealing with a bruised back that knocked him out of the second preseason game against the Vikings in Minnesota. It’s unclear when he will return but he did not practice all week.

“It’s like a hip pointer,” Carroll said after Saturday’s game. “It’s on the backside of his hip. So he just has to get through it. It’s going to take a little bit of time. He should be back this week but if he is that uncomfortable and he can’t go, he can’t go. He’s a very tough kid and he wants to play and all that so he will have a chance to get back.”

Metcalf, a second-round pick from Ole Miss, underwent surgery on his knee Tuesday. Carroll has indicated Metcalf could be back for the regular-season opener against the Bengals without outright saying he will be.

Reed sits out with neck injury

Kalan Reed, who has been contending for the starting nickel cornerback spot, was not in uniform because of a neck injury and he will be evaluated on Monday, Carroll said after the game, a development that may go a long way toward solving who will be the starter at that position.

“He will see a specialist this week, I think it’s Monday, and we’ll know more then,” Carroll said. “Don’t know more to tell you at this point.”

Reed had been anointed by Carroll as the starting nickel heading into the second week of the preseason but then played just six snaps against the Vikings.

Without Reed, the Seahawks went with Jamar Taylor as the starting nickel for the first few series of the game with rookie Ugo Amadi then playing much of the rest of the game.

Reed’s injury and Taylor’s emergence seems to mean that Taylor is now the leader at the nickel spot — if not the likely opening-day starter there — though Carroll has said it remains open.

Taylor, who has 41 starts since 2014 with the Dolphins, Browns and Cardinals and was signed in the spring with the thought that he could contend for the starting spot, which became open after Justin Coleman signed as a free agent with the Lions.

Carroll said of Taylor entering the week: “He’s earned the chance to be the nickel, so he’s competing for that spot. He’ll start at that spot this week. We’ll see how he does and he’s in there battling. He does bring some experience to us. We have a lot of young guys back there. He brings play experience and he’s really fast, a 4.3 guy, really fast and it shows up. He’s done a nice job so far. He’s right in the middle of the competition.”

Akeem King is also in the competition for the nickel spot along with Amadi, who entered the game on the third series,

The former safety and cornerback from Oregon has gotten increasing work in recent weeks as both a safety and a cornerback, and is being considered as a candidate at nickel.

The Seahawks did not appear to suffer any significant new injuries in the game.

• Other than Reed and Blair, the starting lineups appeared largely as had been expected with no other changes.

• Starting QB Russell Wilson used to always end his pregame warmups with a long pass to Doug Baldwin. But with Baldwin gone, Wilson has to pick someone else. On Saturday he threw his final pass of the warmups to Amara Darboh for a TD.

• The Seahawks played their starters deep into the second quarter. Late in the second quarter Seattle got the ball and used Joey Hunt at center along with the rest of the first-team offense. Hunt stepped in for starter Justin Britt on a series in which the Seahawks drove 45 yards in five plays for a 1-yard run by C.J. Prosise to take a 13- 3 lead.