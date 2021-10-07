In his third season as Seattle’s backup quarterback, Geno Smith had never taken a meaningful snap for the Seahawks.

Once he finally got his chance, it took just a few plays Thursday night for Smith to win over the soldout crowd at Lumen Field.

“Gee-noo! Gee-noo! Gee-noo!” the crowd chanted.

In his first extensive NFL regular-season action since 2017, Smith gave the Seahawks everything they could have hoped for in the fourth quarter Thursday night against the rival Los Angeles Rams.

The Seahawks’ comeback bid, ultimately, fell short in a 26-17 loss to the Rams, and the worst part of that is the reason why Smith was in the game in the first place.

Star QB Russell Wilson injured the middle finger on his throwing hand and did not return early in the fourth quarter, missing the first significant snaps of his NFL career.

That meant go-time for Smith, the veteran journeyman who in his previous two-plus seasons with the Seahawks had only appeared in a handful of mop-up opportunities.

“I’ve been playing this game long enough to know, just when you think it’s not going to happen is when it does,” said Smith, who will turn 31 on Monday. “It is gut-wrenching sometimes, you know. Sometimes I fight back tears before the game, like ‘Man, I wish I could be out there.’

“But the reality is you’ve got to prepare and you’ve got to keep preparing. And that’s something that I pride myself on, is being prepared and always being ready.”

Smith immediately led the offense on an impressive 98-yard touchdown drive to get the Seahawks within 16-14 in the fourth quarter.

On his first pass attempt, Smith went right after Rams star cornerback Jalen Ramsey, drawing a pass-interference penalty when Ramsey pulled DK Metcalf’s shoulder.

Smith finished 5 for 5 on the drive — including a 23-yard touchdown pass to Metcalf. The crowd quickly showed its appreciation for the little-used backup QB.

“That meant a lot,” Smith said. “It would have been a lot better if we’d have got to win, obviously. But it meant a lot. This city has embraced me. This team has embraced me. And I’m grateful. I’m really grateful for that.”

Smith had a chance to play hero late when the Seahawks got the ball back at their 16-yard line with 2:17 remaining, trailing 23-17. On the first snap, Smith rolled right and lofted a throw 20 yards toward Tyler Lockett.

Lockett tripped and fell, and Smith’s pass went right to the Rams’ Nick Scott, who made an easy interception to snuff out the Seahawks’ last best chance.

“I really thought we had a chance. I thought we were gonna come back and get it done,” Smith said, adding: “No way am I satisfied with just going up and playing. It’s about getting wins; it’s about leading the team to victories; and I’d like to think that I’ll be able to do that.”

Smith finished 10 for 17 for 131 yards, with the one TD and one interception, all in the fourth quarter.

“I went right to Geno afterward and said, ’You’ve been waiting a long time for your opportunity; the faith that you’ve shown in our program and us to stay with us and all that.’ I was so proud when he got in there,” coach Pete Carroll said. “He did great. He really looked good.

“… If Geno is going to play for us some as Russ comes back, you know, he showed that we’re in good hands.”

The good news is the Seahawks now have a mini-bye — three days off this weekend — to prepare for their next game at Pittsburgh, giving Wilson a little extra time to potentially recover.

Carroll said he did not know a potential timeline for Wilson’s return, and neither did Smith.

But the veteran QB closed his postgame news conference with a promise.

“We’ll see. We’ll see,” he said. “But I’ll be ready.”