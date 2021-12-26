It’s been that kind of a season for the Seahawks, that one thing that used to be as sure of a thing as there can be in the NFL — Jason Myers making his field goals — has suddenly become about as uncertain as anything can be.

Myers entered the 2021 season riding a streak of 35 straight made field goals, a Seahawks franchise record.

He pushed that to 37 — the fourth-longest streak in NFL history — when he made his first two attempts of this season.

But since then, Myers has made just 11 of 17, and just 7 of 11 within 49 yards, with all four misses from 44 yards or closer.

That includes a critical miss in Sunday’s 25-24 loss to the Bears, a 39-yarder with 7:23 left that would have put Seattle ahead 27-17.

While snow blanketed the field early, the conditions didn’t really seem to be an issue, and Myers had made a 36-yarder earlier as well as three extra points.

Advertising

But it was the latest of a few misses in critical situations. Myers missed a 35-yarder at the end of the first half of the first Rams game that could have put Seattle up 10-3 at halftime. And he missed a 44-yarder in a 13-10 loss to the Saints. A missed extra point also proved crucial in an overtime loss to the Titans at home in Week Two.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said after Sunday’s game he had no real answer for Myers’ struggles this year.

“Yeah, I don’t know, man,” Carroll said. “I don’t know why that’s happened a couple of times this season that Jay hasn’t hit his stuff. He is a fantastic athlete and a great competitor and a great worker and all of that. It’s too bad. We should have made — that should have been from the 25-yard line, whatever that was, that field goal. He still should make those. He makes them in his freaking sleep.”

Indeed, there was nothing to really see this coming.

Myers made the Pro Bowl with the Jets in 2018 after the Seahawks cut him in camp to keep Sebastian Janikowski.

Seattle then signed Myers to a four-year deal worth $15.4 million to bring him back. He seemed worth every bit of that his first two seasons — he hit a team record 61-yarder against the Rams last season on his way to making every field goal he tried.

“He is really, really good, so it’s unfortunate,” Carroll said.

Carroll defends timeout, punt choices

The Seahawks had a couple of coaching decisions in the game that could have been debated.

Advertising

One came at the end of the first half as the Seahawks declined using a timeout after the Bears failed on a third down following the two-minute warning from their own 44. Seattle had two timeouts remaining at the time.

That allowed the clock to run down to 1:11 before the Bears punted, giving Seattle the ball at its own 28 with 1:02 left and two timeouts.

Seattle drove into position for a 36-yard field goal by Myers with 22 seconds left but used only one timeout along the way.

Said Carroll: “There’s a debate there on how you want to do it. Do you want to use your timeout and save as many seconds on the clock in that regard or have the timeouts in our back pocket so we can dictate how we manage the drive? We chose to do it that way. We often do that. That’s to give us those timeouts that are so precious when you need them right down the stretch there, and we just decided to go that way. You could blow the timeouts and get 1:50, but then you can’t stop the clock either. That’s the way we’ve chosen to do it. It’s just a different way of looking at it. It’s not like we didn’t think of it, just so you know.”

Then, following their first drive of the third quarter, the Seahawks decided to punt from the Chicago 43, facing a fourth-and-four, which came after Russell Wilson threw high on a pass to an open DK Metcalf.

Given the conditions and the way Seattle’s defense had been playing and that the Seahawks have a punter in Michael Dickson, who is adept at pinning kicks inside the 20, it was a decision that was certainly more than defensible. Still, in today’s NFL when teams are going for it on fourth downs more than ever, some might have wondered if Carroll would consider going for it.

Advertising

And Carroll said he did think about it.

“Yeah, we did talk about that,” Carroll said. “We went through the whole thing and decided to kick them deep and play defense.”

Short turnaround no real factor, Carroll says

The Seahawks were said to be miffed when they not only had their game against the Rams moved back by two days but that the Bears game was then kept at Sunday instead of moved back a day to allow more time for rest. The Bears might also have been fine with a move to Monday since they had played last Monday.

But afterward, Carroll said he didn’t think the short week had much of an impact.

“No factor,” Carroll said. “I think we made it out. I don’t have a name for you, so we were very fortunate. That’s where you can see coming back early, the guys make it and get banged up. We got out of here pretty clean, I think, for the most part.”

Notes