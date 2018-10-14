The Seahawks were missing their top three tight ends at Wembley Stadium on Sunday against the Raiders, but their hastily cobbled together group of back up tight ends did just fine in a 27-3 win.

LONDON — The Seahawks’ tight end tandem was not supposed to consist of Darrell Daniels, Tyrone Swoopes and George Fant.

Prior to training camp, Ed Dickson, Nick Vannett and rookie Will Dissly were the most likely options at the position.

But six regular season games later, Dickson remains on the non-football injury list, Dissly is out for the year with a patellar tendon injury and Vannett sat out Sunday’s game with a back issue.

And yet, in a 27-3 win over the Oakland Raiders on Sunday, the supposed “reserves” produced results.

Swoopes — who spent 15 games last season on the practice squad and was re-signed by the team this week — made his first NFL start and quickly delivered his first catch, for a 23-yard gain. Fant — a converted offensive tackle — and Daniels also helped block for a Seahawks offense that produced 155 rushing yards and 4.2 yards per carry and surrendered just one sack.

“I felt we did great. I thought we did a really good job,” Fant said of the makeshift tight end group. “We didn’t overcomplicate things. We talked. We got through our assignments, and it’s fun to be out there at tight end.

“It’s different for me, but I’m enjoying it. I’m just trying to play as physical and good as I can.”

The physicality has been there in the Seahawks’ last four games, in which Seattle has gained an average of 157.3 rushing yards per contest.

The tight ends — even these tight ends — are one of the reasons why.

“We want to show everyone in the NFL that we’re going to run it down your throats and play hard all game,” Fant said. “We’re going to play physical smash-mouth football up front and we’re going to run the ball. That’s our goal.”