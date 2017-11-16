There is no deadline for the returns of cornerback DeShawn Shead and defensive lineman Malik McDowell.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Thursday that cornerback DeShawn Shead and rookie defensive tackle Malik McDowell are not yet able to return to practice and that it remains unclear when or if either will be able to this season.

But unlike has been thought and commonly reported in some places (including here) there is no deadline for either to return.

The Seahawks confirmed on Thursday that a change in rules earlier this year regarding players on the Physically Unable to Perform and the Non-Football Injury lists means there is no longer any deadline.

Previously, players on the PUP or NFI lists had to return by the first day after the 11th week of the season, which would be next week.

Shead is attempting to come back from an ACL injury suffered last January in the divisional playoff game against Atlanta. McDowell, the team’s first pick in the 2017 NFL draft, suffered a severe concussion in an ATV accident in July. Shead is on the PUP list and McDowell the NFI list and either could be activated to return to practice and then could practice for up to three weeks before the team would have to either put them on the 53-man roster or on Injured Reserve, which would put them out for the year.

“They are in totally different stages,” Carroll said of Shead and McDowell. “Malik is still out of action right now, getting activity. He is doing some activities and stuff like that. DeShawn Shead is really close. We are trying to get him over the hump. He is really frustrated by it because he has worked so hard and he is in great shape, but he just isn’t quite fully functioning the way we need him to be to cut him loose. So he is right at the edge of it and we will just keep cheerleading for him because he is such an extraordinary kid and we wanted him to have that opportunity to help us.”

If either can get healthy they could help the Seahawks, depending on what happens the last seven games of the season.

Seattle is back to the usual complement of five cornerbacks are bringing back Byron Maxwell this week as a free agent to help fill in the depth after the loss of Richard Sherman for the season due to an Achilles injury suffered against Arizona. But Shead was a starter last season and if healthy the Seahawks could consider him an attractive option. If nothing else, the ability to practice for three weeks would help Shead get acclimated back to football after a lengthy absence.

Same is true for McDowell, who has done nothing on the field for the Seahawks since mini-camp in June.

The Seahawks took McDowell with the 35th overall selection last April out of Michigan State with the thought that he could play in a similar role as Michael Bennett.

Given Carroll’s comments today it sounds like a long shot that McDowell would be able to play this season. But even practicing for three weeks would be a step forward.