Seahawks offensive tackle George Fant has been announced as an eligible receiver numerous times throughout the season. (Last week, he was even split out wide twice on Richard Sherman.) But his big moment finally came on Monday Night Football against the Minnesota Vikings, when Fant — a former tight end at Western Kentucky — got to put his receiving skills to use.

Early in the second half of Seattle’s 21-7 win over Minnesota, Fant was once again announced as eligible, and he then went out into the flat and caught a short pass from Wilson for his first career reception.

He then headed down the sideline only to trip and fall after nine yards, and was tagged as down by Minnesota’s Ben Gedeon.

“How about that?” coach Pete Carroll said later. “He almost scored. That’s how he saw it. ‘Gosh, if I just didn’t slip I would have scored.’ It was good. He’s been playing a lot of snaps for us and done a great job at blocking for us and he’s run some routes and all that.’’

Carroll noted that the Seahawks sideline “went crazy to see George catch the ball.’’

Fant said the Seahawks practiced that specific play a few times this week.

“It’s funny because in practice, I dropped that play,” Fant said. “We ran that play and I told him (Wilson) right away, ‘Give me another chance at that one. I’m not going to drop that ever again.’

“They ran it tonight and Russ threw the ball and I just had to make sure I secured it and after that, I was trying to get out as I fell.’’

Fant said he wasn’t nervous but that he was just trying to get the first down.

“I tripped up a little bit,’’ Fant said. “I’ll work on that next, though.’’

Wilson gave the ball to Fant after the game to commemorate his first NFL catch.

“He made a great catch there,’’ Wilson said. “I threw it pretty firm, too. There was no holding back on throwing it to him. He made a great catch.’’

Wilson said there were options on either side of the field on that play, but added, “I just thought George is probably going to be open right here so let’s go to the right.’’

“I didn’t second guess it. I just let it rip and he caught it easy and smooth. He’s such a tremendous athlete,” Wilson said. “He can do anything for us. He can play tackle, he can obviously play tight end and be the extra blocker for us, and he can catch it too. That was cool to see.”