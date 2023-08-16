RENTON — The Seahawks held their final training camp practice that is open to the public Wednesday, three weeks after they first stepped on the field at the VMAC to begin preparations for the 2023 campaign.

So what has there been to glean from what we’ve seen?

Glad you asked. Here are nine thoughts on what we’ve learned so far — one for each open practice the team held.

1. The star of camp might have been the receiving corps.

Rookie Jaxson Smith-Njigba has been an obvious standout throughout, fully healthy after being limited for much of the spring due to a lingering hamstring injury and seemingly making a highlight play every day, securing his role as the team’s primary slot receiver. He finally dropped a pass in a team drill Wednesday — he hadn’t to that point — but as QB Geno Smith said, “I don’t expect that to happen [again] for a long, long time.”

But DK Metcalf — who hasn’t missed a day — and Tyler Lockett (don’t worry about him missing a few days this time of year) have also been their usual consistent presences, further validating that Seattle could indeed have among the best 1-2-3 receiving corps in the NFL, and maybe the best they’ve had since 2013.

2. It’s not yet time to worry about Devon Witherspoon.

It’s understandable fans wish to see more and hear about the player taken fifth overall in the draft. Witherspoon remains out with a hamstring injury and hasn’t practiced in nine days. But this is the time of year that the Seahawks play it cautious. And while they’d surely like to see more of him, they saw quite a bit in the week and a half he did practice to validate their excitement. The Seahawks still fully expect Witherspoon to be a starter when the season begins, possibly in a dual role of starting on the outside in the base and moving inside to play the slot in the nickel defense.

3. So who starts at the other corner spots?

Assuming no health setbacks, Riq Woolen will start on the right side — he practiced fully again Wednesday after a physical practice Tuesday. As noted, it’s possible Witherspoon could start in the base on the left side and move inside in the nickel, with either Michael Jackson or Tre Brown playing outside in that alignment (and Seattle could play nickel 70% or so of the time). Brown sat out Wednesday’s practice with an unspecified injury, so Jackson worked as the starter on the left side along with Woolen.

4. Yes, the depth on the interior defensive line remains a concern.

The Seahawks like what they have in the starting IDL trio of ends Dre’Mont Jones and Mario Edwards Jr. and nose tackle Jarran Reed. And there are some promising young players in end Mike Morris and nose tackle Cameron Young. But Morris (shoulder) and Young (calf strain) are also battling injuries — each sat out again Wednesday — and the Seahawks can be expected to explore adding veteran depth on the interior.

5. Jamal Adams might not be back for the start of the regular season, but that’s not really a huge concern.

Remember that this is a team with high hopes of a long playoff run. And while you obviously have to get there first, the Seahawks feel they have covered themselves at safety with the signing of Julian Love (who has been quietly consistent throughout camp, evidenced again Wednesday when he broke up a pass in the end zone to Metcalf) to pair with Quandre Diggs. While they’d like Adams back as soon as possible, what they really want is for him to be 100% once he does return and able to make the defense that much better and dynamic for the stretch run.

6. The biggest disappointment so far is the Dee Eskridge situation.

Eskridge, entering his third season, was one of the standouts of the offseason program, eliciting optimism he could finally reach the heights the team expected when he was drafted 56th overall in 2021. Instead, he was suspended by the league for the first six games of the regular season and suffered a knee injury against the Vikings and has been out since — he hasn’t been since the last two practices.

The upshot is that a player for whom the team had such high hopes just a few months ago now seems to have a murky future.

7. One of the most underrated stories is the stability on the offensive line.

Seattle’s starting five seems set — left tackle Charles Cross, left guard Damien Lewis, center Evan Brown, right guard Phil Haynes and right tackle Abraham Lucas. The Seahawks like the potential of rookie right guard Anthony Bradford, who played well against the Vikings. But Haynes appears solidly the starter there for now. Brown, likewise, has held off a challenge from rookie Olu Oluwatimi, who is battling an elbow injury and hasn’t done team drills this week.

While camp competitions can be fun stories, the upshot of those two competitions never really materializing is that the OL will get a lot of time to work together heading into the season. And with all but Brown having played at least a season together before and all having been starters or co-starters for at least a year, this line should be able to hit the ground running from Day One better than any in recent Seahawks history.

8. Will an undrafted rookie free agent make the roster?

Yes, one is assured — snapper Chris Stoll. Two others appear to be making legit runs — receiver Jake Bobo and safety/nickel Jonathan Sutherland.

Bobo will be on the bubble, especially if Dareke Young and Cody Thompson stay healthy — they practiced fully Wednesday after missing the Vikings game with injuries (each groin issues). But a few more TDs, and he’ll be hard to ignore.

Likewise, Sutherland could take advantage of injuries at safety (such as Adams being out). But Sutherland suffered a leg injury on the final play Wednesday (there was no update on the nature or severity of the injury). Regardless, both have done enough to assure practice squad spots if they are waived and clear waivers, and stay part of the organization.

9. The most impressive sight of every practice might be that of head coach Pete Carroll — who turns 72 on Sept. 15 — running 100-yard sprints as players go through early warmups.

Carroll ran sprints again Wednesday in his trademark white long-sleeved shirt, khaki pants and Air Monarchs despite 90-degree heat. “That’s Pete, man,” Smith said Wednesday. “He’s the ageless wonder.”

And while Carroll’s age raises constant questions about how long he’ll coach, it’s worth remembering he’s signed through the 2025 season — and as his sprinting illustrates, appears to have the same drive and enthusiasm for the job as ever.

“He’s one of those guys that when you look at him he motivates you every single day,” Smith said. “You see your head coach out there running sprints — it doesn’t matter how old he is, he’s out there, it’s hot out there and he’s working as hard as we are working. When you’ve got a head coach like that, man, it’s not hard to come to work and give it your all.”