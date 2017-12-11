Via NFL.com, NFL spokesman Joe Lockhart said Monday: “A home team does have responsibility for security. We work closely with all 32 of our clubs those issues. I think we are going to be looking in and talking to both clubs about a variety of things that happened in that game particularly at the end where we had a series of ejections, on the field issues and then leaving the field. We will be working with the club to identify those who might’ve been involved in throwing objects and/or acting outside of rules that we expect from our fans. That has already begun as well as in our football operations department looking at some of the on-field stuff. Nothing to report at this point but all of this will be looked at thoroughly.”

Seattle had two players ejected in the final minutes as the Jaguars were kneeling down to play out the final seconds — defensive linemen Quinton Jefferson and Sheldon Richardson.

Jefferson had something thrown his way as he left the field and attempted to confront fans by climbing up a railing before he was led away by security.