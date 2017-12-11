The NFL said Monday it will review events at the end of the Jacksonville-Seattle game and there could be suspensions or fines for players involved.
As would be expected, an NFL official said Monday the league will review the chaotic ending to Sunday’s Seahawks-Jaguars game, both in terms of how stadium security was handled and player and team actions.
Via NFL.com, NFL spokesman Joe Lockhart said Monday: “A home team does have responsibility for security. We work closely with all 32 of our clubs those issues. I think we are going to be looking in and talking to both clubs about a variety of things that happened in that game particularly at the end where we had a series of ejections, on the field issues and then leaving the field. We will be working with the club to identify those who might’ve been involved in throwing objects and/or acting outside of rules that we expect from our fans. That has already begun as well as in our football operations department looking at some of the on-field stuff. Nothing to report at this point but all of this will be looked at thoroughly.”
Seattle had two players ejected in the final minutes as the Jaguars were kneeling down to play out the final seconds — defensive linemen Quinton Jefferson and Sheldon Richardson.
Jefferson had something thrown his way as he left the field and attempted to confront fans by climbing up a railing before he was led away by security.
Jefferson could be subject to a fine or suspension as could Richardson and Michael Bennett, who also was flagged for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty though was not ejected.
Coach Pete Carroll said on his weekly radio show on 710 ESPN Seattle that “I was disappointed in how it ended. It was so ugly.”
But he also defended his players by saying they were trying to get the ball back.
“We still had a chance to get the ball back,” Carroll said. “So we were going to keep trying. That’s what we were going to keep doing.”
Bennett took two dives at Jacksonville center Brandon Linder that have drawn much social media criticism.
But Carroll defended Bennett saying “Mike was trying to swipe the snap. Time it up and swipe the snap.”
Carroll also said he had no updates on injured linebackers Bobby Wagner (hamstring) and K.J. Wright (concussion) saying he had yet to see players on Monday morning due to the late game and long trip back to Seattle.
