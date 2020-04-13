The NFL and its players union have agreed to conduct “virtual” offseason workout programs until every team is permitted to open its facilities.

Teams can hold classroom instruction, workouts and non-football educational programs using online platforms, according to a memo sent to the teams that was obtained by The Associated Press.

The three-week virtual offseason starts on April 20 and runs through May 15. Teams with a new head coach have the option to also hold a fourth week for a voluntary veterans minicamp.

A team can’t begin its virtual program after April 27. Teams also can’t save their virtual weeks for use after facilities open and players return to the field.

Participating players must be paid the $235 daily minimum and players with offseason workout bonuses must be credited for their participation in those sessions. Each rookie player will receive a minimum of $135 for each day he participates in a club’s development program.

