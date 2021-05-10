The draft in the past, free agency largely over and rosters mostly complete, there’s one big NFL offseason event remaining — the setting of each team’s 2021 regular season schedule.

That will happen Wednesday, when the league will release the full schedule at 5 p.m. Seattle time.

How big of a deal has the unveiling of the schedule become?

Well, like everything associated with the NFL these days, pretty darn big.

The NFL Network will devote three hours to it with a show called Schedule Release ‘21 that begins at 5 while ESPN2 will counter with a two-hour SportsCenter Special.

Maybe that seems like overkill.

But then did you watch the draft? (Though there’s no truth to the rumor that Kings of Leon has since changed its name to Kings of Leon Lett).

And given what we’ve all been through the last year, if the NFL wants to take three hours to unveil its schedule, so be it.

So to prepare you for the onslaught of the schedule release, here’s what you need to know.

NFL teams will play 17 games in 2021

Earlier this year the league approved adding a 17th regular season game, in the process subtracting one preseason game. The 17 games will be spread out over 18 weeks, so yes, just one bye week for players. However, there will also be a week break between the third, and now final, preseason game and the first regular season game, also resulting in at leas something of a bye for players before the long haul of the regular season begins.

The regular season will kick off on Thursday. Sept. 9 with a game expected to feature the defending champion Tampa Bay Bucs (with every other team then playing games that weekend) with the regular season ending on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. The season will conclude with Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022.

And if you’re really looking forward to football, the first preseason game will be held Aug. 5 when Dallas and Pittsburgh play in the Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio.

The Seahawks will play 9 road games in 2021

It may be worth a reminder that every team’s opponents are already determined. What happens Wednesday is the setting of dates, times and TV designations.

Seattle, like every NFC team, will play eight home games and nine road games this year to account for adding a 17th game. That will be flipped in 2022 when AFC teams will get the extra road game (which is obviously meant to keep things fair for the fight for playoff berths and home field advantage in each conference).

Teams that play eight home games then get an extra home preseason game, meaning in every year, teams are still playing 10 total home games and 10 total road games, which is important for teams in terms of their travel miles. And for fans, it at least means that over a two-year period, season ticket holders will get one extra regular season game for their money and one fewer preseason game.

Opponents are determined through a formula that has been in place since divisions were realigned in 2002.

Each team each year plays: six games against division opponents, home and road; four games, two home and two road against a division in its conference (which this year for the NFC West is the NFC North); four games, two home and two road, against a division in another conference (which this year for the Seahawks is the AFC South); two games against teams from the two other divisions in its conference based on division placing from the previous year, one home and one road (which for Seattle this year are the Saints and Washington); and now a 17th game against a team from the other conference. Each NFC West team this year will play a road game against a team from the AFC North based on division standing last season, which is how the Seahawks get an extra road game this year against the Steelers.

So for Seattle that means home games against eight teams: Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars, New Orleans Saints, Tennessee Titans.

And for Seattle that means road games against nine teams: Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers, Green Bay Packers, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Minnesota Vikings, Pittsburgh Steelers, Washington Football Team.

Advertising

Preseason games will also be announced Wednesday.

The NFL plans to play internationally again in 2021

The NFL had to scrap its international games in 2020 due to COVID-19. However, the league has said it hopes to play international games in 2021, with games expected in London and Mexico City.

Atlanta has already announced it will host a game in London while Jacksonville is also expected to host a game or two in London.

Beginning in 2022, every team will be required to serve as home team for an international game once every eight years on a rotation basis — four NFC teams in 2022, four AFC teams in 2023, etc.

Seattle has played internationally just once, a win over the Raiders in London in 2018. Seattle is not scheduled as a road foe for either Atlanta or Jacksonville this year, so that may rule out the Seahawks going international in 2021.

And the big question — how many prime time games will Seahawks get?

The advent of a 17th game also means teams can now be initially scheduled for as many as six prime time games, with the possibility of being flexed into a seventh. Previously, teams could initially be scheduled for five prime time games and flexed into a sixth.

Seattle has played five prime time games each of the last three years, though last year Seattle was initially scheduled with four and then another added via flex (a home game against Arizona).

Seattle has played at least four prime time games every since 2012, which Seahawks fans like not only because it’s a sign of the league viewing Seattle as a marquee team but also because of the Seahawks’ success in them — Seattle is 33-8-1 in prime time games since Pete Carroll arrived as coach in 2010.

So what games will Seattle get in prime time? Division games are always popular — in every year but two since 2012 Seattle has had at least two NFC West games in prime time. That would seem likely again this year with how interesting and competitive all of the NFC West teams project to be in 2021.

Also seeming like good bets are the trip to Green Bay (Seattle has played the Packers four times in prime time since 2012); a visit from the Jaguars and Trevor Lawrence (and Tim Tebow); the trip to Pittsburgh (though do we really have to relive Super Bowl XL again?); and the home game against Chicago (all the chance to rehash all those Russell Wilson trade rumors while also setting up a delicious QB matchup of Wilson and Justin Fields).