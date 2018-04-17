The Seahawks know the date of their game in London but now will find out the rest of their schedule on Thursday.

The Seahawks have known since the end of the 2017 regular season who they will play in 2018, and in January they found out that they will play the Oakland Raiders in London.

Thursday, the Seahawks and the rest of the NFL will find out the dates and times for every other regular season game when the league releases the full schedule at 5 p.m. Seattle time.

The Seahawks have been at the forefront of the schedule release the last few seasons as one of the marquee teams in the NFL.

But that may not be the case this season with Seattle coming off a 9-7 season and missing the playoffs for the first time since 2011 and in the midst of an offseason in which some of the Seattle’s biggest name players have departed, or may still be on their way out.

There’s a lot of speculation that one of Seattle’s games against the 49ers and former Seahawk Richard Sherman could be a prime time game, possibly on a Thursday night since every team is expected to have a Thursday game.

What will also be confirmed is that Seattle is expected to have a home game the week before it will play the Raiders in London on Oct. 14, and that Seattle will then have its bye the following week.

Here is the list of Seattle’s opponents in 2018:

Home — Arizona, Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco, Green Bay, Minnesota, Kansas City, Los Angeles Chargers, Dallas.

Away — Arizona, Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco, Chicago, Detroit, Denver, Carolina, Oakland (in Londond).