The NFL stated Friday that Seattle strong safety Bradley McDougaled should have been penalized for a hit that knocked Oakland WR Amari Cooper out of the game.

In its weekly video review of controversial plays from the previous week’s games, the NFL on said on Friday that Seattle safety Bradley McDougald should have been penalized for a hit in the second quarter on Oakland receiver Amari Cooper during Sunday’s 27-3 win against the Raiders in London.

McDougald was not penalized on the play, which sent Cooper to the sidelines for the rest of the game and had Oakland coach Jon Gruden and QB Derek Carr later saying they felt McDougald should have been flagged.

It was one of four times in the previous two games that hits from Seahawks defenders sent opposing receivers out of the game to be evaluated for concussions. Seattle did not receive penalties on the others and the NFL ruled a hit by Tedric Thompson on Brandin Cooks of the Rams two weeks ago as legal.

But NFL Senior Vice President of Officiating Al Riveron said in Friday’s video that McDougald could have been called either for unsportsmanlike conduct or for lowering his head to initiate contact on the play, which occurred when Cooper went over the middle and couldn’t control a pass from Carr.

In the video, Riverson reviewed the play and said, “that’s lowering your head to initiate contact” and added that it is also a hit on a defenseless player.

“Unfortunately, this was not called,” Riveron stated.

What that likely means is that McDougald will be fined — fines are not typically revealed until Friday or Saturday.

McDougald said after the game he thought it was a clean hit.

“I was in a zone coverage, I was reading my zone,’’ McDougald said of the play, which came with Seattle having just taken a 14-0 lead. “I felt Cooper actually coming into my vision and then I see Derek Carr staring him down so I kind of just broke on the ball and made a play. All I was thinking was hitting the target zone.

“As I was getting closer I felt him crouching down so I tried to do a good job of crouching down to make sure that my shoulder was really into the play. I mean it sucks that he had to get hurt and miss the rest of the game because that’s not our intent at all.’’

Asked if he thought it was a penalty, Gruden said: “I thought so, too. I’ll have to take a good look at the play. I don’t want to say anything, really, other than what I said already. I think we’re doing everything we can to make this game as safe as possible, but it is still very physical at times and I have nothing else to say about it right now.’’

Oakland WR Seth Roberts was also sent to the sideline with a concussion on a hit by Justin Coleman in the fourth quarter.

The NFL has placed emphasis on eliminating the use of the head to initiate contact this season, but the Seahawks have not been flagged for that infraction in six games. Seattle also has not had an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty this season.

In Friday’s video, Riveron also said the Seahawks should have been called for a chop block on a 24-yard pass to Rashaad Penny that keyed a first-quarter touchdown drive.

