If you weren’t paying attention during the Seahawks-Giants game on Sunday, you missed a fun goof by referee Jerome Boger in the fourth quarter.
After a nice 14-yard scramble by Geno Smith to pick up a first down, a sideline-interference penalty was called on the coaching staff of the Seattle Seahawks. Or it should’ve been.
Instead, Boger said “Seattle Mariners.” To make it better (or worse), Boger did not clarify that he meant the Seahawks and continued about his business.
Maybe he has caught Mariners fever. Maybe he hasn’t forgiven the Mariners coaching staff for bringing in Robbie Ray to pitch in Game 1 of the ALDS.
Either way, peak comedy. No notes.
Twitter, of course, loved it.
