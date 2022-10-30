If you weren’t paying attention during the Seahawks-Giants game on Sunday, you missed a fun goof by referee Jerome Boger in the fourth quarter.

After a nice 14-yard scramble by Geno Smith to pick up a first down, a sideline-interference penalty was called on the coaching staff of the Seattle Seahawks. Or it should’ve been.

Instead, Boger said “Seattle Mariners.” To make it better (or worse), Boger did not clarify that he meant the Seahawks and continued about his business.

Maybe he has caught Mariners fever. Maybe he hasn’t forgiven the Mariners coaching staff for bringing in Robbie Ray to pitch in Game 1 of the ALDS.

Either way, peak comedy. No notes.

Twitter, of course, loved it.

I think Scott Servais just got a 15-yard penalty. — Tim Booth (@ByTimBooth) October 30, 2022

Geno Smith scrambles for a first down, but a flag is down as Pete Carroll got run into by an official on the sidelines.



Though Jerome Boger called the Seattle Mariners coaching staff at fault, so blame Scott Servais apparently.



Penalty after the play. — Curtis Crabtree (@Curtis_Crabtree) October 30, 2022

Pete Carroll 🤝 Scott Servais



Both interested in runs https://t.co/tnCFRRHccG — M.G. (@MarcasG) October 30, 2022

Pete Carroll, coach of the Seattle Mariners — Seattle Times Sports (@SeaTimesSports) October 30, 2022

Mariners ended their postseason draught so naturally their next challenge is winning the damn Super Bowl pic.twitter.com/PiwBBu6wdO — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) October 30, 2022

Being a Seattle Mariners fan is tough



Not only are the Mariners the only team to never make a World Series



They are also the first MLB team to receive a NFL penalty #Seahawks



pic.twitter.com/hSkjthUasO — George Jarjour (@GeorgeOnTap) October 30, 2022