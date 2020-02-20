NEW YORK – NFL owners voted here today to accept the terms of their proposed new collective bargaining agreement with the NFL Players Association.

The deal still must be ratified by the players’ union to go into effect.

The proposed CBA would last for 10 years and would include a 17-game regular season, an expanded playoff field, a shortened preseason and changes to the sport’s drug policies and system of player discipline.

Owners took the vote during a special meeting at a New York hotel. The league said the owners also resolved to move forward with the final year of the existing CBA if the players fail to ratify the proposed new deal.