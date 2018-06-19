Russell Wilson is number 11 on the list but one of just five Seahawks to make it.

Seahawks fans may be tiring of hearing that the old gang isn’t what it used to be.

But more evidence has been arriving weekly in what is generally the most talked-about list of all of the endless lists that populate the NFL offseason — the NFL Network’s Top 100 Players of 2018.

The second-to-last installment aired Monday night and revealed Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson as the number 11 player on the list.

Interestingly, it was the highest-ranking ever for Wilson coming off a year in which he accounted for all but one Seattle touchdown either passing or running but also saw the team then fire its offensive coordinator, offensive line coach and make a switch at quarterbacks coach — all moves viewed in part aimed at challenging Wilson to become even more efficient.

Wilson’s previous ranks? No. 24 in 2017; No. 17 in 2016; No. 22 in 2015; No. 20 in 2014; and No. 51 in 2013.

Wilson is also the fifth Seattle player on the list, which is not only the fewest for Seattle since 2014 (when the Seahawks also had five) but also includes two players whose Seahawks’ futures are uncertain — Earl Thomas and Kam Chancellor.

Seattle’s other players on the list are: Doug Baldwin – No. 99; Chancellor – No. 75; Thomas – No. 42; and Bobby Wagner – No. 21.

The Seahawks had eight players on the list last season (the five mentioned above plus Richard Sherman, Michael Bennett and Cliff Avril), six in 2016 and eight in 2015.

Wilson is logically the last Seattle player who would make the list so Seattle seems poised to have as few players on the list as it did since its Wilson-era rise began.

But there’s nothing really new there. The theme of the offseason has been change — rebuilding or retooling, depending on your perspective.

What the Seahawks won’t have to do is look far to find those who are skeptical about how it will all play out until the team proves otherwise on the field.