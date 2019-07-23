Seahawks middle linebacker Bobby Wagner indicated last spring that he wouldn’t hold out even if training camp began and he did not have a new contract, and he appears to be following through with that plan.

But actually playing in games during the 2019 season will apparently take getting a new deal, one that would make him the highest-paid linebacker in the NFL, according to a report Tuesday from Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

Rapoport stated that Wagner “is expected” to report on Wednesday, a day before players take the field for the first practice of the season on Thursday.

But Rapoport further reported that Wagner apparently intends to continue what he did during the offseason program — skipping onfield drills or anything in which he could get injured — until he has a new contract.

Wrote Rapoport: “Wagner is expected to show up for training camp tomorrow, sources say, because of the kind of leader he is and wanting to be there with his teammates. He may not put himself in harm’s way until a deal gets done, and he’ll be cautious. But he’ll be there.”

That’s basically what Wagner did during OTAs and minicamp, showing up and taking part in meetings, but standing off to the side when the team did anything on the field.

Advertising

“I will be here — that will be my participation,” Wagner said in May. “. … I am honoring the contract, I am here, participating, helping the young guys to be the best they can be. So I am here and that’s what I want to do.”

But anything more than that — such as playing in games — will apparently take signing on the dotted line.

Wagner is entering the final season of a four-year contract he signed just as camp began in 2015 worth up to $43 million with a base salary in 2019 of $10.5 million.

But Wagner wants the Seahawks have often done with their core players and did with him in 2015 — a new deal before he enters the final season of his old one. And as he said in May, what he’d like is a new contract that matches or surpasses the $17 million per-year average that the New York Jets gave linebacker C.J. Mosley in March.

That contract blew away the inside linebacker market — Carolina’s Luke Kuechly had been the highest-paid inside linebacker at $12.3 million per year with Wagner next at $10.75 million.

But Wagner said in May that’s what he wants — what Mosley got.

Advertising

“I mean, the number is the number, the market is the market,’’ Wagner said. “… “That’s the top (of the) linebacker market. That is the standard. And so that is the plan, to break that.”

Wagner is serving as his own agent, which he said he was doing in part because it’s obvious what the market is and he didn’t need anyone to tell what he wants.

The Seahawks and Wagner have been thought to be negotiating, but there have been no real leaks over the last few months about the progress of any talks. Coach Pete Carroll said in the spring the two sides had agreed not to talk about the negotiations. That Wagner is serving as his own agent, thereby decreasing the number of people who might know anything, also may be contributing to little leaking along the way.

The Seahawks have often gotten deals done with key players right as camp begins — Wagner signed his current deal on Aug. 3, 2015, just after Russell Wilson signed his on July 31. Kam Chancellor also signed an extension right as camp began in 2017, and Duane Brown and Tyler Lockett did so last year.

That target date has still been considered as likely for Wagner.

But Wagner at the least appears to be making clear to the team that there is at least some urgency to get a deal done if they want him on the field anytime soon.

Wagner had said last spring that he was preparing for this season as if it could be his last in Seattle, just in case.

Asked later about that statement, he said he hoped he wouldn’t have to follow through with that plan.

“As of right now there is no other years for me left here so that was just a very honest opinion that if I don’t get a deal done, that’s it (in Seattle),” he said in May. “But I believe there is something that can happen.’’

While he waited for a new contract, Wagner tweeting that he was spending the last day of the offseason driving around the Seattle area, delivering supplies to people in need.