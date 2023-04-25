Will Anderson? Tyree Wilson? Jalen Carter? Anthony Richardson?

With the NFL draft now, finally, just hours away — all of the above remain players that at least someone somewhere thinks could be taken by the Seahawks with the fifth overall pick.

And with the draft now almost at hand, it’s time to review some of the latest mocks, including from the likes of longtime NFL writer Peter King, to see where they have the likes of Wilson, Carter, Richardson pegged for the Seahawks with their first picks.

Let’s get to it.

His picks: 5, DT Jalen Carter, Georgia; 20, WR Zay Flowers, Boston College.

His comments

On Carter: “If it falls this way, I think it’d be a tough call—Jalen Carter or Will Anderson, the cleanest player in the draft, or long-term QB prospect Anthony Richardson, or the best cornerback in the draft, Devon Witherspoon. They’re all cleaner than Carter. But one of the things I like about the way Seattle does business is the Seahawks view their business model as being designed to handle all kinds of players, the model citizens and those with checkered pasts. They don’t shy away from very talented players because of sketchy resumes; they figure their coaching staff and behind-the-scenes player-development staff will find a way to put players in the best position to win. This is GM John Schneider’s 14th draft in Seattle, and he’s never had a top-five pick. The bonus for Schneider is he also picks at 20—and only four times has he had a top-20 pick. Such is the reign of success for Schneider and head coach Pete Carroll I don’t discount the impact of the last problem defensive tackle the Seahawks drafted- Malik McDowell — early in the second round of 2017. He never played a down for the Seahawks after having a host of off-field problems. And the red flags around Carter certainly are notable.

“Two other things, as a person with a team that’s done a lot of work on Carter told me: Seattle defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt will be firm and demanding with Carter; he’s an old-school coach who won’t take passive effort. And Seattle is the franchise that gets Carter furthest away from his comfort zones—Athens, Ga., and his hometown of Apopka, Fla. Apopka to Seattle: 3,073 miles. This is a bit of a roll of the dice. If it happens, you know Schneider’s done a ton of homework on Carter.”

On Flowers: “Flowers is a popular player on the pre-draft circuit. His 200 catches for a toothless offensive team at BC, and the fact that he stayed at the program for four years despite having options elsewhere in the portal makes Flowers even more desirable. Position versatility helps too.”

My comment: I like the Flowers pick, though I still think Seattle may wait until the second round to get a receiver, especially with the general perception that there isn’t a lot of difference between any of them and who you get in the second round may be as good as who you’d get at 20. As for Carter, I’ve picked him in mocks as well, so I like the idea. But, I still think it’s a lot different risk than McDowell. McDowell was taken 35th overall after Seattle traded down four times from 26 to get four extra picks in the process, one of which turned into Chris Carson. Seattle mitigated a lot of risk with McDowell. They’d just be taking all of it with Carter. Therein lies the intrigue …

His picks: 5, Carter; 20, DE Lukas Van Ness, Iowa.

His comments

On Carter: “He may well be the best player available this year, but concerns about his character and motor could knock him out of the top five. However Carter said on HBO recently that teams haven’t probed him too deeply regarding his role in the fatal automobile crash that killed Bulldogs teammate Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy in January. And any issues pertaining to his effort could naturally resolve in the competitive environment HC Pete Carroll fosters in Seattle. And bulwarking a defense that hasn’t ranked better than 22nd since 2018 is long overdue. The 6-3, 300-pounder’s sack numbers (3 last year) won’t wow you. But the All-American is cat-quick, lines up at all points along the front, can push the pocket and gets exceptional penetration and is especially effective at swallowing running backs.”

On Van Ness: “He never started for the Hawkeyes but sure was impactful — totaling 13 sacks and 19 TFLs the past two seasons. The 6-5, 272-pounder with sub-4.6 speed — whether he starts or subs — would add juice to a defense that was at its best a decade ago when the line rolled deep. And if a player like Van Ness could pair with Carter? Look out.”

My comments: Not much more to add on Carter at this point. As for Van Ness, he’s a bit of a projection who feels like he’s got massive “hit or miss’’ potential. But maybe that’s what Seattle should do in this draft after getting as much solid production a year ago. In other words, maybe that allows Seattle to take more chances this time.

His picks: 5, Edge Will Anderson Jr., Alabama; 20, OL O’Cyrus Torrence, Florida.

His comments: “Pass rusher Will Anderson is the safest pick in the draft and fills an obvious need for the Seahawks along their defensive line. Great player, even better person, it’s an easy selection to make here.”

On Torrence: “We know some Seahawks fans don’t love this pick here but Torrence is not only going to be a really good pro, he’ll be the latest piece in a young, dominant offensive line that will make life easier for both Geno Smith and Ken Walker III. A transfer from Louisiana, he didn’t miss a beat in the SEC. Torrence was dominant for Florida last fall, he was dominant during Senior Bowl practices, he was dominant at his pro day, and if history is any guide, he’ll be dominant in the NFL too.”

My comments: There will be no argument from anyone anywhere if Anderson really falls to Seattle at five. Schneider will leap to the podium in Kansas City from his office at the VMAC to make that pick. And Torrence is more than sensible as Seattle has no guards under contract beyond 2023 and could well use a young, powerful player to man the middle of the line.

His picks: 5, Carter; 20, WR Jordan Addison, USC.

His comments

On Carter: “The Seahawks get arguably the best player in the draft at five. If he’s dialed in and focused, this move could create a new Legion of Boom.”

And Addison: “The former Biletnikoff Award winner would fit in nicely with Seattle’s balanced offense.”

My comments: Aside from the debate of whether the Legion of Boom meant just the secondary or the entire defense, there’s also a long way to go I think before we starting talking about a new LOB in any incarnation. But one can hope. As for Addison, my previous WR comments stand — I like the idea of adding a player like Addison, I just think Seattle may try to do it later in the draft.