Could the Seahawks really take a cornerback in the first round, something they haven’t done since drafting Kelly Jennings 31st overall in 2006?

And not only that, but since Pete Carroll and John Schneider arrived in 2010 Seattle hasn’t drafted a cornerback higher than Shaquill Griffin in the third round, at 90th overall, in 2017.

Mock drafters seem to think it’s an increasing possibility.

In our latest roundup of the latest mock drafts — all published in the last week — three different cornerbacks are pegged for one of Seattle’s two first-round selections.

And as has been the case throughout draft season, the mocks continue to think Seattle could well take a QB and load up on defense overall with picks five and 20 in the first round (with some shaking things up with some trades).

Let’s get to it, as always adding some of my own comments.

His picks: 5, DL Jalen Carter, Georgia; 20, WR Jordan Addison, USC.

His comments: On Carter: “The questions to answer on Jalen Carter are ones NFL teams have better access to address than we do from the outside. Seattle is a good place for players with potential maturity concerns, and Carter may be the most talented player at any position in the draft.”

On Addison: “Despite his best efforts to undermine this view with his measureables and pre-draft testing, Addison is still my No. 1 wide receiver. He is undersized and didn’t set blazing times in the 40, but he’s an elite route runner who knows how to win at all levels and from all alignments. He’s a perfect receiver for the Seahawks.”

My comments: Seahawks will hope to get some questions answered about Carter when he visits the VMAC Tuesday. Will his potential outweigh the concerns? Seahawks have played it safer in recent drafts, but they could still be tempted by Carter. As for Addison, it was interesting this week reading a tweet from Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy, a former Seahawks scout, that “the NFL isn’t nearly as high on this year’s WR class” as is the media and others on the outside. Nagy wrote most teams only have one WR with a first-round grade. If so, that could help the Seahawks get someone like Addison with one of the two second-round picks they have. That certainly might make more sense given some of Seattle’s other needs.

His picks: He has Seattle trading with Arizona to move to three and take Florida QB Anthony Richardson; at 20 he has Seattle taking South Carolina CB Cam Smith.

His comments: On Richardson: “The consensus you hear about QBs in this class is that Richardson’s stock is rising while Will Levis’ is falling. A lot of people smarter than I am don’t think Richardson lasts past the fifth pick. Here, I have him landing in one of the more ideal landing spots, as the presence of Geno Smith means he won’t be asked to carry the load immediately.”

And on Smith: “I am the biggest Cam Smith fan on the planet and will continue putting him in my mocks! He’s not the most athletic corner in this class, but he’s still an impressive athlete and displays remarkable intelligence. He will be a Pro Bowler one day, and when he is, I will be so obnoxious about it.”

My comments: Richardson’s upside and that Seattle can afford to be patient makes him an increasingly popular player to mock to the Seahawks. But will Seattle will bite on a QB or was their big selfie tour just for show? The Seahawks themselves may not even know that yet. As for Smith, he falls just short of what has usually been a deal-breaker for the Seahawks and cornerbacks, with an arm length of 31-5/8-inches, just off the 32-inch threshold Seattle has preferred.

His picks: 5, CB Joey Porter, Penn State; then he has Buffalo trading up to get Seattle’s pick at 20 and the Seahawks drafting at 27 and taking WR Zay Flowers of Boston College.

His comments: On Porter: “His size and length will pair quite well with second-year starter Tariq Woolen.”

And on Flowers: “Flowers, a Tyler Lockett clone, rounds out a solid receiving corps that will allow Geno Smith to make the most of his late-career opportunity.”

My comments: Porter has 34-inch arms, so he fits that bill. And he has an impressive lineage — his dad, who famously got into it verbally with Jerammy Stevens before Super Bowl XL — played 13 years in the NFL. But is cornerback really Seattle’s top need, or even what makes the most sense from a Best Player Available standpoint? Seattle could use a slot receiver, and Flowers also has a relationship with Geno Smith — each is from the Miami area. But WR feels like something maybe Seahawks can get a little later.

His picks: 5, Richardson; 20, edge Lukas Van Ness, Iowa.

His comments: On Richardson: “While the Seahawks did just extend veteran quarterback Geno Smith after a fantastic season, he will be 33 in October and could regress to the mean after 2022 — which is why the Seahawks built themselves an “out” in Smith’s contract after 2023. Anthony Richardson falls to No. 5 after a wild first four picks and gives Seattle their long-term franchise quarterback option that can start as soon as 2024 with a year of development behind Smith.”

On Van Ness: “The Seahawks need to add some reinforcements on their defensive line after building up their offensive line with last year’s draft class. Lukas Van Ness has experience playing on the edge and on the interior of the defensive line. He could bring that versatility, along with great power and developmental upside, to Seattle as a defensive lineman that would help keep the Seahawks in playoff contender status in the NFC West.”

My comments: Van Ness has been a somewhat polarizing player as the draft nears due in part to never having won a starting job at Iowa and Seattle might prefer someone more polished. But his measureables are enticing.

(Picks made by team reporters).

Their picks: 5, Oregon CB Christian Gonzalez; 20, Schmitz.

Their comments: On Gonzalez: “This pick goes against type for the Seahawks, who tend to select their cornerbacks on Day 3 of the draft. However, by taking the top-ranked cornerback prospect in a deep class of them they get a sure thing for the left boundary spot. That gives them a fierce and young starting tandem with Tariq Woolen on the opposite side. Gonzalez has the length (at the combine he measured in at 6-foot-1, 197 pounds, with 32” arms) and the ball skills Pete Carroll loves in his corners.”

And on Schmitz: “The Seahawks were reported to be enamored with Schmitz at the Senior Bowl, so there’s definitely some legitimate interest here. Taking him this early might be a little bit of a reach, but it’s hard to guarantee that he will still be on the board at No. 37 overall when Seattle is on the clock again. This way the Seahawks get their franchise center of the future and will be in no rush to push him as veteran Evan Brown is projected to start this coming season.”

My comments: All sensible thoughts but I’m still not sure I see Seattle taking a corner at five, and my hunch is also that Seahawks would try to wait until second round to get a center — or try to move down some in the first from 20.