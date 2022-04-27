The Seahawks are on the clock.

Well, not quite. But they will be soon — sooner than they usually are at the NFL draft, certainly. The Seahawks hold a top-10 pick for the first time since 2010, and there is plenty of intrigue about what they might do with it.

And with rumors that the Seahawks are considering a trade to move up from the No. 9 pick, perhaps they will be on the clock sooner than we expect when the first round commences Thursday night.

There is, of course, always the possibility that Seattle tries to trade down.

Here’s a final roundup of what various NFL draft analysts expect the Seahawks to do with the No. 9 pick Thursday night. Only one of them has the Seahawks taking a quarterback in the first round, and there’s a twist involved with that.

Pro Football Focus: Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU

Ari Meirov’s comment: I originally slotted Stingley to the Vikings at No. 12, but the buzz continues to grow that he won’t make it out of the top 10. There are differing opinions on Stingley, as some believe he just got “bored” after experiencing all the success in his freshman year, while some have serious questions about his availability and if it’s fair to judge 2019 as the real Stingley now that we’re in 2022.

Everything checked out medically for Stingley, who is now fully recovered from his Lisfranc injury (and his pro day confirmed that). Seattle does not believe it is in a “rebuild” but rather in a “remodel.” If Stingley can recapture his pre-injury form, he becomes a steal at No. 9.

Advertising

My thought: I talked to one NFL talent evaluator recently who raved about Stingley, projecting the LSU cornerback to become a Pro Bowler “by Year Two … if not Year One.” Lofty expectations, for sure. And we know the Seahawks defense has struggled to stop good passing offenses the past two seasons, particularly in the first half of those seasons, and getting a lockdown cornerback has to be very tempting here.

ESPN: Evan Neal, OT, Alabama

Todd McShay’s comment: Sure, quarterback is a possibility — but with Duane Brown’s spot at left tackle vacant and Neal falling, the Seahawks need to make this happen. It doesn’t matter if it’s Drew Lock or someone else, whoever starts under center will struggle if he can’t stay upright.

My thought: I also projected Neal to the Seahawks in our Seattle Times mock draft, and it makes perfect sense. The Seahawks need a tackle. Heck, they need two or three tackles, and some rank Neal as the best one in this class. One problem: It seems unlikely Neal falls all the way to No. 9. But … maybe.

NFL.com: Kayvon Thibodeaux, edge, Oregon

Bucky Brook’s comment: Pete Carroll cannot resist taking a dynamic edge defender with the perfect skill set to fill the LEO role in the Seahawks’ defense.

My thought: Some see Thibodeaux as the No. 1 overall prospect in this class, and he would be difficult to pass up if he slides to No. 9. But there are persistent “character” questions surrounding Thibodeaux, and the sense here is the Seahawks don’t view edge rusher as a pressing need.

Yahoo Sports: Thibodeaux

Eric Edholm’s comment: The Seahawks haven’t picked this high in forever, and all options seem to be on the table. Some teams have been turned off by Thibodeaux’s interviews, but Seattle hasn’t shied away from big personalities in the past. They should welcome this caliber of pass-rusher here, even if there are big, unanswered questions elsewhere (offensive tackle, QB, etc.). Having two higher second-rounders makes this pick easier.

Advertising

My thought: How far Thibodeaux falls, if at all, will be one of the draft’s top story lines Thursday night.

CBS Sports: Thibodeaux (at No. 9) … and Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss (at No. 32)

Chris Trapasso’s comment: The Seahawks trade back into the first round to pick a quarterback and get that fifth-year option. At Ole Miss, Corral played for Lane Kiffin, a former Pete Carroll assistant. The Lions net No. 40, No. 109 and a 2023 third-round pick in this deal.

My thought: I like it. I think you make a case that this would be a home-run scenario for the Seahawks.

Pro Football Network: Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

Adam H. Beasley’s comment: With (Malik) Willis gone (to Detroit), there’s no other quarterback that makes sense for Seattle in this 2022 NFL Mock Draft. So, Pete Carroll will have to go into the season with Geno Smith and Drew Lock. At least the pass protection should be improved with Charles Cross in the mix.

My thought: Cross, playing for Mike Leach in college, is generally see as the most polished pass blocker in this class, but there are some questions about his run-blocking ability. Not sure that makes him a good fit for a Seahawks offense that wants to run the ball.