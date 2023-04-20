If there was ever a year when Seahawks fans couldn’t have enough speculation about what may happen in the NFL draft, this is it.

With pick Nos. 5 and 20, Seattle has the kind of draft bounty it has rarely had — and may not have again for quite awhile.

So, with the draft now a week away — April 27-29 — let’s take another look at what some of the latest mock drafts are saying about whom the Seahawks may select.

All have been published in the last week following our last mock draft roundup.

Peter Schrager, NFL.com

His picks: 5, QB Anthony Richardson, Florida; 20, OLB/DE Lukas Van Ness, Iowa.

His comments on Richardson: “The Seahawks love Geno Smith and there’s no doubt he’s the man for 2023. But with two picks in the top 20, they can go with a quarterback here — after all, they surely don’t plan on picking in the top five again anytime soon. If another QB-needy team doesn’t leapfrog them, the ‘Hawks can secure a signal-caller for the future. Seattle has time to get Richardson in the room with coordinator Shane Waldron so that he can learn the offense.”

His comments on Van Ness: “The redshirt sophomore didn’t start at Iowa due to Kirk Ferentz’s seniority-based approach, but he has a high motor and has been a star of the pre-draft workout circuit. Still, Van Ness is a polarizing prospect, as some teams aren’t as high on him as others. It feels like he could go anywhere from No. 6 to the end of the first round.”

My comment: It’s a really good point that Seattle having as much draft ammo as it does means it can maybe take a chance on something it wouldn’t normally — such as a quarterback who could potentially be a franchise pillar for a decade or so. As for Van Ness, if Seattle did take Richardson I might expect a safer choice at 20 than Van Ness. That would be two picks that are both regarded as gambles and projects.

Jared Dubin, CBSSports.com

His picks: 5, DL Jalen Carter, Georgia; 20, LB Drew Sanders, Arkansas.

His comments on Carter: “We know the Seahawks are not afraid to risk ‘character concerns’ draft picks. We also know how much they value game-wreckers on the interior of the defensive line. Pairing Carter with Dre’Mont Jones gives them two players with which to attack opposing offenses.”

His comments on Sanders: “Sanders exploded with 9.5 sacks and 13.5 tackles for loss at Arkansas last season, and here gives Seattle a flexible piece to utilize up front along with Carter, Jones, and the collection of linebackers the Seahawks have assembled this offseason.”

My comment: I’m not sure I quite get the idea that the Seahawks are more open to “risk” players than anyone else, especially since the Malik McDowell debacle — and even then, it’s worth remembering they hedged that one a lot by trading down and acquiring four extra picks before taking him. But certainly, Carter is regarded as one and whether he does or doesn’t fall is going to be one of the most intriguing stories in the draft. Sanders played a lot both inside and outside in college, so Seattle could get him and then have some time to figure out where he’d fit best.

Dane Brugler, The Athletic

His picks: 5, OLB/edge Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech; 20, WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State.

His comments on Wilson: “This is where the Jalen Carter watch starts [he did not have Carter selected yet, having him fall to the Bears at No. 9], but I think Seattle will have its eyes on a different defensive lineman. Wilson hasn’t been able to work out for teams during the pre-draft process because of his foot injury, but most are already sold on his traits. He would give the Seahawks a versatile lineman who can stand up or reduce inside and create disruption.”

His comments on Smith-Njigba: “Smith-Njigba would give the Seahawks something they don’t currently have: a third receiving option that scares opposing defenses. It will be very interesting to see where the first pass catcher is drafted in Round 1. This receiver class isn’t top-heavy, and around the league there are far more prospects with second-round grades than first-round.”

My comment: This was part of a seven-round mock draft produced by Brugler in which he also gave Seattle Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker at 37, guard Steve Avila of Bayler at 52 and LB/edge Nick Herbig of Wisconsin at 83, as well as RB Deuce Vaughn of Kansas at 151. He makes good cases for both of his first-round picks. I’m still not sure I see Seattle going WR that high, though, given how this receiving class is perceived and other needs.

Evan Silva, Establish The Run

His picks: Silva has Seattle trading down with Washington, which takes Richardson at 5. Seattle gets 16 and takes Van Ness. At 20 he has Seattle taking Smith-Njigba.

His comments: “Seattle loves trading down and badly needs help on the defensive front (with Van Ness). Tyler Lockett entering his age-31 season. JSN starts right away inside.”

My comment: This mock left us wondering what Seattle would get for moving down 11 spots (it wasn’t stated). It had better be quite a bit as one of the real big appeals of this draft for Seattle is being able to land the kind of talent it usually hasn’t been able to by not having had a pick this high since 2009, not just acquiring a bunch more players. True, Seattle has loved to trade down. But that’s when it’s usually had picks in the 20s. The two times it has had picks in the top 10 under Pete Carroll and John Schneider it has stayed put and made them (Russell Okung in 2010, Charles Cross in 2022).

Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN

His picks: 5, Carter; 20, Clemson DE Myles Murphy. Kiper also then has Seattle trading both of its second-round picks — 37 and 52 — to Philadelphia to get pick 30 and take Hooker.

His comments on Carter: “I see Carter, the No. 1 prospect on my Big Board, as the better fit here over Will Anderson Jr., who I have ranked No. 3 overall. Seattle can play Carter next to free agent addition Dre’Mont Jones and create one of the NFL’s most talented tackle combinations.”

His comments on Murphy: “I gave Carroll help in the middle of his defensive line with Jalen Carter at pick No. 5, so let’s move outside and add an end who will help against both the run and pass. Murphy has some upside, though I never saw him dominate on tape. He had 14 sacks and 63 QB pressures over the past two seasons. Carroll likes well-rounded defensive ends, and that’s Murphy.”

And his comments on Hooker: “There’s some buzz about Hooker rising into the first round and this could be the perfect landing spot. I have a second-round grade on him, but I can see why he might be appealing. He led the FBS in Total QBR (89.5) and yards per attempt (9.5) last season, and he threw just five picks over two seasons at Tennessee. His accuracy on deep throws is really good. The downside? He played in a quarterback-friendly offense, didn’t have to go through progressions and is coming off a torn left ACL suffered in November. There’s going to be a learning curve in the NFL. Plus, he’s already 25 years old, so there are questions about his ceiling. For Seattle, as I mentioned in my previous mock draft, the details of Geno Smith’s contract extension show it’s only a one-year commitment. The team could easily move on after one year and turn to Hooker.”

My comment: Talk about a real boom-or-bust draft. It would also be a really interesting one to watch unfold. What Seattle does at QB is obviously as big of a question as any entering the draft, and as Kiper indicates, that doesn’t necessarily mean Seattle has to use one of its first two picks to get one.