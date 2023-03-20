What NFL teams may need in the draft often changes greatly by what happens in free agency.

Last year, the Seahawks didn’t sign either of their veteran offensive tackles — Duane Brown and Brandon Shell — and didn’t try to match the New York Jets’ offer for cornerback D.J. Reed.

All of that foreshadowed what Seattle did in the draft, taking two offensive tackles, Charles Cross and Abraham Lucas, in the first three rounds and cornerbacks Coby Bryant and Tariq Woolen in the fourth and fifth rounds as replacements.

So, with the first wave of free agency complete, have Seattle’s draft needs changed?

Let’s review what some of the newly updated mock drafts project for Seattle at picks 5 and 20 and see.

His picks: 5, QB Anthony Richardson, Florida; 20, DL Calijah Kancey, Pittsburgh.

His comments: On Richardson: “The Seahawks are in the perfect position to take a developmental QB with Richardson’s record-setting athleticism. Geno Smith makes for a great bridge, one too tantalizing for GM John Schneider and head coach Pete Carroll to resist taking the shot on Richardson.”

On Clancy: “An undersized but lightning-quick interior penetrator from Pittsburgh; where have we heard this before … Kancey doesn’t have the playing strength anywhere close to Aaron Donald, but his ability to instantly win as a pass rusher is undeniable. The Seahawks can use him as an impact package player right away.”

My comment: I don’t think the Seahawks have done anything to preclude taking a quarterback with their first pick — or with one of their five picks in the first 83. Drew Lock’s one-year contract was revealed over the weekend to include just $1.75 million in guaranteed money, with the rest of the total value of $4 million in non-guaranteed salary ($1.4 million) and per-game roster bonus ($510,000). That’s not so much of a commitment to dissuade Seattle from taking a QB. As for Kancey, Seattle still has needs on its defensive line despite the signings of Dre’Mont Jones and Jarran Reed.

His picks: 5, Edge Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech; 20, WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State.

His comments: On Wilson: “Look for the Seahawks to continue to boost the talent on their defensive line, even after free agency. Wilson brings a very unique and alluring skillset at 6-foot-6, 275 pounds. Seattle has a type, and it is big, long athletes.’”

On Smith-Njigba: “Smith-Njigba is one of the smoothest and most productive receivers in this draft class. He would form quite the trio in Seattle with Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf.”

My comment: Wilson has been a popular player to mock to Seattle at fifth overall throughout, and the Seahawks have not added a true edge player yet in free agency, so he would fill a definite need. Seattle also has done nothing to add to its receiving corps yet either, and the Seahawks could well wait to see what they’d get at receiver in the draft and fill out the position with a low-cost vet or two.

Their picks: 5, Edge Will Anderson Jr., Alabama; 20, WR Jordan Addison, USC.

Their comments: On Anderson: “Elite production and elite tools. That’s an easy combination to draft highly.”

On Addison: Addison has one of the higher floors among receivers in the draft class due to his blend of route-running chops and all-around athleticism.”

My comment: They made their pick of Anderson for Seattle with Georgia’s Jalen Carter also still available. Anderson indeed might make more sense from a position standpoint as well as being a less risky pick. As for Addison, he’s one of a few receivers people have mocked for Seattle at 20. My hunch is that Seattle might be more inclined to go receiver in the second or third round. Seattle has not taken a receiver in the first round in the Pete Carroll/John Schneider era, and hasn’t taken one higher than 56th overall since taking Paul Richardson at 45 in 2014.

His picks: 5, Wilson; 20, DT Bryan Bresee, Clemson.

His comments: On Wilson: “Seattle is building something special on this defense and with the signing of Dre’Mont Jones, they have the ability to field a really talented defensive line. Tyree Wilson is one of the best players in this class and would give them a strong power rusher.”

On Bresee: “As I mentioned, Seattle has a chance to stack their defensive line and they do so here. A front that consists of Uchenna Nwosu, Dre’Mont Jones, Tyree Wilson, and Bryan Bresee will be a tough out for opposing offensive lines.”

My comment: Not sure you’ll go wrong this year projecting the Seahawks to load up on defensive linemen. Seattle was among the teams to attend Clemson’s pro day last week at which Bresee participated. The 6-5, 290-pound Bresee doesn’t turn 22 until October so he’d loom as a pretty high-upside pick.

Their picks: 5, Carter; 20, OL O’Cyrus Torrence, Florida.

Their comments: On Carter: “Despite the recent legal troubles surrounding Carter, he’s still a top-tier talent in this Draft class. The Seahawks need to bolster their run defense and pass rush, which is exactly what Carter can bring.”

On Torrence: “Another team that could look at taking a quarterback to develop behind what they currently have is the Seahawks. But again, it’s too early to make that next run. Grab their next big need and protect what you already have.”

My comments: Carter now looms as maybe the biggest wild card in the draft. Schneider has intimated the Seahawks are prioritizing taking surer things after some gambles in past years didn’t really pay off. But Carter’s talent could be really tempting. As for Torrence, he played almost solely right guard in his three years at Florida. After signing Evan Brown last week to play center, the Seahawks appear to have a set starting offensive line heading into training camp. But guards Damien Lewis and Phil Haynes can be free agents after this season, so drafting a potential long-term solution at that spot could make some sense.

His picks: 5, Wilson; 20, WR Zay Flowers, Boston College.

His comments: On Wilson: “The Seahawks landed stud interior pass-rusher Dre’Mont Jones in free agency and pair him with the long, bendy, athletic edge-rusher Wilson at No. 5 overall.”

On Flowers: “How about a Tyler Lockett-type wideout to learn from … Tyler Lockett in Seattle?”

My comments: Trapasso had Seattle taking Wilson with both Carter and Anderson still on the board. It’d certainly be fun to see that scenario unfold and what decision the Seahawks would make — might be a perfect scenario to try to trade down, too. Flowers, a Fort Lauderdale native, has worked out in previous years with Geno Smith (a Miami native), so there’s a relationship already built there. And Flowers, who measured 5-9, 182 at the combine, would project to give Seattle some yards-after-the-catch potential, something that has been sorely lacking in the Seahawks offense in recent years.