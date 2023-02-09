Last week’s Senior Bowl marked the first big event of the 2023 NFL “draft season.”

Senior Bowl week is typically followed by a whole new round of mock drafts which tend to reflect some shifting of the perception of some draft pick — good and bad — based on what happened in Mobile, Alabama.

Which makes it a good time for another roundup of what some of the latest mocks are saying about what the Seahawks may do with their first two picks — which are five (from Denver via the Russell Wilson trade) and 20 (their own).

But before we do, it’s worth noting that what mocks are pegging for the Seahawks didn’t change a whole lot — the Seahawks’ needs are what they are, after all, and there’s a few pretty obvious candidates to fill them.

On with some mocks:

His picks: Trapasso first has Seattle trading with Carolina to move down from five to nine and taking Texas Tech edge rusher Tyree Wilson, and then taking Minnesota center John Michael Schmitz at 20.

His comments: “The Seahawks are going to adore the draft profile of Wilson, a long, athletic, highly productive rusher. … The Seahawks are in need of better interior offensive line play, and Schmitz is a squeaky clean center prospect with loads of experience. He’s ready to go from Day 1.”

My comment: Wilson remains the overwhelming consensus player to both be available when Seattle picks and for Seattle to want to pick. The 6-6. 275-pounder has shown a lot of Michael Bennett-esque versatility in his college career and looks like a player who could fill the same five-technique end spot Bennett did in his Seattle career with some flexibility to play in a two-point stance. Schmitz was one of the perceived big risers at the Senior Bowl, and with Seattle needing both a center and help in the interior of the offensive line is another obvious pick.

Lance Zierlein, NFL.com

His picks: Wilson at 5 and Schmitz at 20.

His comments: “Seattle is hoping to build a fearsome front, and it starts with the pass rush. Wilson is a long-limbed, athletic edge rusher, which is exactly what GM John Schneider covets. … Schmitz is a polished center with the strength and athleticism to play in any run scheme. He’ll make the Seahawks’ run game better and add to what’s shaping up to be a talented, young O-line.”

My comment: One note on a potential Schmitz pick — Seattle has drafted just one center in the first round in its history, Chris Spencer at 26 in 2005. But Seattle has had some luck with drafting centers high, getting Hall of Famer Kevin Mawae at 36 in 1994 (though he began his career at guard before moving to center in his third year) and Max Unger at 49 in 2009.

His picks: Wilson at 5 and Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer at 20.

His comments: “This defensive front needs help across the board, so this pick (of Wilson) is about finding the best talent for that unit. Wilson has rare athleticism, explosiveness and versatility for defender with his frame, and his skill set would be a perfect fit in Pete Carroll’s defense.”

“(At 20) the Seahawks could go a bunch of different directions here, but the best match of need and value comes at tight end, where they’re able to take the best player in this year’s class. Mayer is a complete prospect who can create matchup problems in the passing game, while lending a hand on the ground as a steady blocker.”

My comment: Mayer, a player who has been nicknamed “Baby Gronk” due to his resemblance in physique and ability to Rob Gronkoski — Mayer even wore Gronk’s number 87 at Notre Dame — is indeed a really enticing prospect. But tight end just doesn’t seem like a real need for the Seahawks with Will Dissly, Noah Fant and Colby Parkinson all under contract in 2023. Conversely, Dissly is recovering from another injury, a somewhat mysterious knee issue for which there was no real timeline set at the end of the season, and his contract could be best viewed as having just one more year, while Fant is also on a one-year deal in 2023. Certainly, the Seahawks could go “best player available” here and look to the future. But taking a tight end would mean either committing to carrying four on the 53-man roster in 2023, or getting rid of one of the other three somehow.

His picks: Edge Myles Murphy of Clemson at 5, and Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba at 20.

His comments: “Of their main needs this offseason, EDGE is the best value proposition right now, with Myles Murphy the clear top option if Anderson is off the board. The Seahawks have some other talented pass rushers, but Murphy could be a regular starting option as a rookie. In fantasy drafts, Murphy has a chance to play plenty as a rookie and should get a DL designation with the way the Seahawks tend to set up.”

Of Smith-Njigba: “Having added a talented defensive player earlier in the round, the Seahawks could look to use this pick to add another playmaker for their QB. One option would be Robinson to form a one-two punch with Kenneth Walker III, but with Tyler Lockett now 31, adding a third receiving option as talented as Jaxon Smith-Njigba is fun to consider for the firepower of the offense.’’

My comment: Here’s a mock that shakes it up some with even with Wilson (and Georgia DT Jalen Carter) still on the board. He has Carter going sixth and Wilson 12th. The 6-4, 275-pound Murphy does indeed project a bit more as an end in Seattle’s current system, than a standup OLB. He’s also regarded as especially good against the run, which Seattle could use. And Rolfe’s pick of Smith-Njigba makes sense. Seattle has been searching for another WR option for a few years now (hence the pick of Dee Eskridge two years ago). FWIW, Seattle hasn’t taken a WR in the first round since Koren Robinson ninth overall in 2001.

His picks: DT Jalen Carter, Georgia, at 5 and Edge Nolan Smith, Georgia, at 20

His comments: On Carter: “Jalen Carter could make the Seahawks’ transition to the 3-4 much smoother than it was in 2022. He can line up at nose or defensive tackle, is strong enough to anchor against double teams and explosive enough to disrupt outside zone or downhill gap scheme runs. The added value Carter can bring as an interior rusher would make it less about drafting a DT here and more about getting the best physical freak a team’s draft resources can afford.”

On Smith: “Much like Detroit, Seattle needs guys who can stop the run and get to the quarterback. Reuniting Nolan Smith with Carter, his Georgia teammate, would accomplish exactly that. Smith may have the highest motor of any player in this draft. If he can run at the combine or his pro day, expect a number in the 4.4s. And don’t let his sub-250-pound frame fool you: As a run defender, he’s as tough as they come.”

My comment: Few think Carter will be there for the Seahawks — Lee makes it work by projecting Arizona to trade its third pick to Carolina, who then takes QB Anthony Richardson of Florida, one of three QBs taken in the top four, leaving Carter available for Seattle. If he is, and unless Seattle wants a QB there, then Carter would be a no-brainer.

And adding Smith would obviously go a long way toward giving the Seahawks a fast make-over of their defensive line one they’d hope would turn out as well as did the adding of Charles Cross and Abraham Lucas to the OL last year.