Nothing during the run-up to the draft tends to change the perception of a prospect more than the NFL combine.

So, with the combine complete, it’s a good time to take another look at what some of the mock drafts have in store for the Seahawks with their two first-round picks at five and 20.

All of these were published since the weekend and the end of the combine. And as always, I’ve added a few comments of my own.

His picks: 5, DT Jalen Carter, Georgia; 20, WR Quentin Johnston, TCU.

His comments: On Carter: “GM John Schneider has acknowledged the Seahawks need to get better up front in order to stop the run. Following

Carter’s arrest last week, we’ll obviously have to see how this situation plays out over the next couple months.”

On Johnston: “After addressing the defensive line with their first pick of this exercise, the Seahawks add more size and speed to round out a talented receiver trio in Seattle.”

My comment: Carter’s sudden legal issues were one of the big stories of the combine and will complicate decisions teams may have to make on him when the draft rolls around April 27-29. And in what’s not a great group of receivers Johnston stood out at the combine measuring 6-3, 208 while testing well, notably a 40.5-inch vertical. Going big to add a third WR makes sense with the Seahawks not totally ready to write off 2021 second-rounder Dee Eskridge.

His picks: 5, Carter; 20, Edge Nolan Smith, Georgia.

His comments: Of Carter: “Will the Seahawks pass on this kind of talent at an area of need considering they still have another top-20 pick at their disposal? I don’t think so. Recent developments aside, from a strictly football perspective, Carter may be the 2023 class’ best overall player. His athleticism and upside are tremendous and he’d be a high-level impact starter for Seattle right away.”

Of Smith: “While he is not yet fully developed as a pass-rusher, Nolan Smith has just about everything you want. He has size, speed, athleticism, value on all three downs, and plenty of leadership qualities.”

My comment: Carter is suddenly a really popular pick for Seattle on the assumption he falls a bit. Smith was one of the standout testers at the combine, and the Seahawks could certainly concentrate on defense.

His picks: 5, Carter; 20, OL O’Cyrus Torrence, Florida.

His comments: Of Carter: “Jalen Carter, who was arguably the best defender on a 2021 Georgia defense that had five first-round picks, would be an easy pick for the Seahawks here. He left the combine only to return less than 24 hours later after meeting with Athens police. Where he is ultimately drafted remains an unknown, but he is a special talent.”

Of Torrence: “O’Cyrus Torrence transferred from Louisiana and didn’t miss a beat. He was dominant for Florida last fall, he was dominant during Senior Bowl practices, and if history is any guide, he’ll be dominant in the NFL, too.”

My comment: Torrence played almost solely right guard in his three college seasons, with a little bit of right tackle. Seattle doesn’t appear to have an immediate need at RG after re-signing Phil Haynes (and with Gabe Jackson still on the roster, too). Torrence could be a tempting pick for the future, if nothing else.

His picks: 5, Carter; 20, WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State.

His comments: On Carter: “The Seahawks will have (Alabama’s Will) Anderson on their radar, too, but Pete Carroll and John Schneider tend to have a wider threshold in terms of doing due diligence on prospects with off-field question marks. Seattle officials are more comfortable than other organizations in taking a player such as Carter and can afford to be with their track record. Carter, even without a Combine workout, has done plenty to show he can be a dominant disrupter in the Aaron Donald mode.”

Of Smith-Njigba: “Smith-Njigba chose not to run the 40 at the Combine given most of his final season at Columbus was wiped out by a nagging hamstring injury. But he returned to business as usual catching everything and running sharp routes in the position drills. The Seahawks could use him as a dynamic slot-potential No. 3 at first with DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.”

My comment: As we can see, Carter is suddenly the pick du jour for Seattle, replacing Texas Tech edge Tyree Wilson, who was pretty much the consensus pick for the Seahawks before the combine.

Their picks: 5, Richardson; 20, Smith-Njigba.

Their comments: On Richardson: “They just re-signed QB Geno Smith, but it’s a short-term deal and Pete Carroll said Seattle is ‘totally connected’ to the QBs in this year’s draft. This would be the perfect spot for the 6-4, 244-pound combine sensation who ran a 4.43-second 40 and wowed in other drills. He needs work on accuracy and maturity, and will have time for both sitting behind Smith for a bit.”

Of Smith-Njigba: “Smith-Njigba is the first wide receiver off the board. Arguably the best player at his position in the draft, the former Buckeyes star said at the combine that he’s fully healed from a hamstring injury that held him out for most of 2022. He could be the perfect complement to DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett in Seattle.”

My comment: A couple mocks this week had Seattle going with Richardson at five. It’ll certainly be tempting for Seattle — unless you think the team’s talk of still being interested in QBs is just a smoke screen to try to get someone to offer a lot for their pick. The guess here is that for now, it might be some of both.

His picks: 5, DE Will Anderson, Alabama; 20, via a trade with Lions, has Seattle taking Alabama safety Brian Branch at 18.

His comments: Of Anderson: “This would be a dream scenario for the Seahawks, who land arguably the top overall prospect in the entire draft here.“

Of Branch: “This defense needs a versatile weapon who can line up in the box, over the top, or in the slot. Branch played the exact kind of role for Nick Saban’s defense making him the perfect fit. With the Bucs having a similar need at No. 19 overall, Seattle throws a mid-round pick to the Lions so they can leapfrog them and get their man.”

My comments: I’d agree that Anderson may be the player Seattle most hopes falls to five — and might take ahead of Carter given the needs on the edge and what a rusher can mean in today’s NFL. As for a safety, Seattle’s interest in one may depend greatly on what is realistic for Jamal Adams in his return from a knee injury in 2023.

Their picks: 5, Edge Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech; 20, WR Jordan Addison, USC.

Their comments: Of Wilson: “Seattle gets an explosive rusher who will help their defense get to the passer. Tyree Wilson can also play stout vs. the run.”

Of Addison: “There are some questions about the speed and overall movement skills of Jordan Addison but his tape is really good, and he is a polished wide receiver that coach Pete Carroll will love to have in this offense.”

My comment: Ah, finally a pick of Wilson, who undoubtedly remains firmly in Seattle’s thoughts. As noted, Addison didn’t impress with his testing at combine and going for a bigger receiver (Addison measured 5-11, 173 at combine) might make more sense for Seattle.