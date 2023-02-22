The main event of the NFL pre-draft season unfolds next week — the annual Scouting Combine in Indianapolis — where the Seahawks will be one of the most interested parties, holding pick Nos. 5 and 20 overall and five in the first three rounds.

Which makes it a good time to catch up on some updated mock drafts (though truthfully, is it ever a bad time?)

These have all been published since our last mock draft roundup, and we’ll also include some that go beyond just the first round.

Also worth noting, though, is that the overwhelming majority of mocks have Seattle taking Texas Tech edge/outside linebacker Tyree Wilson with the fifth pick.

So, with that in mind, we’re also going to largely skip over the comments on Wilson and concentrate on some other players mocksters are pegging for Seattle.

Ryan Wilson, CBSSports.com

His picks: 5, Wilson; 20, Alabama safety Brian Branch; 37, Center John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota; 52, WR Josh Downs, North Carolina.

Advertising

His comments on Wilson: “The more you watch of Wilson the more you love his game. Not only what he put on tape at Texas Tech but his upside 2-3 years down the road. He’s long, has the frame to add weight if needed, and he’s a dominant, high-motor pass rusher who can take over games.’’ And Branch: “Branch isn’t the first name you hear about when the conversation turns to Alabama’s defense, but maybe he should be. He’s a sure tackler, can blitz off the edge, and is solid in coverage, and if Nick Saban trusts him, that’s all you need to know about his NFL prospects.’’

My comment: Wilson’s comment is typical of what you see about Wilson, who projects to be exactly what Seattle needs to upgrade its defensive front in particular and specifically the pass rush. As for Branch, safety on paper is not an immediate need for Seattle, especially assuming Ryan Neal is retained. But, given the way their contracts are structured, neither Jamal Adams nor Quandre Diggs are locks to be with Seattle beyond the 2023 season, and Adams also obviously is coming off another major injury and surgery with a somewhat uncertain ETA for returning. So, safety might be more tempting than it appears if the Seahawks really find one they like. Schmitz is a player many have Seattle taking at 20, and Seahawks might be ecstatic if he were there at 37. Downs is just 5-10, 175 but appears to have the potential to be a long-term fixture as a slot receiver.

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com

His picks: 5, Edge Will Anderson, Alabama; 20, WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Ohio State.

His comment: “Yes, this would indeed be a steal for the Seahawks. Anderson teams up with Uchenna Nwosu to give Seattle two explosive edge rushers.” And of Smith-Njigba: “Seattle adds another weapon to complement Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf. Smith-Njigba is a pure route runner and will be a high-volume target.”

My comment: So this is a little different of a mock than most. As Jeremiah notes, Anderson — who many have going first — would be a dream come true for Seattle at five. Jeremiah has Anderson falling with the Cardinals taking Wilson at three (and Jalen Carter going first to the Bears). Smith-Njigba has also been a common mock for Seattle as a high-upside player who could give Seattle the consistent number three WR it has been seeking for a few years with the potential to be starter down the road.

Benjamin Robinson, Football Outsiders

His picks: 5, Wilson; 20, LB Drew Sanders, Arkansas.

His comments: “Last year’s Seahawks draft class was top-five in Grinding the Mocks’ Draft Capital Over Expected metric and focused largely on upgrading the offensive line. In this draft, the focus shifts to improving on defense with additions of Tyree Wilson and now Arkansas’ Drew Sanders, a highly athletic linebacker who can rush the passer and add an element of versatility that the Seahawks defense was missing in 2022.’’

Advertising

My comment: Sanders is an interesting thought. He was a high school quarterback who signed with Alabama and played two years there before transferring to Arkansas, where he was a Butkus Award finalist at middle linebacker. Seattle has huge question marks with its inside LB duo with Jordyn Brooks rehabbing from a knee injury and potentially not ready for the start of camp, or the season, and Cody Barton a free agent, and Sanders could maybe fill either spot.

Kevin Hanson, Sports Illustrated

His picks: 5, Wilson; 20, guard O’Cyrus Torrence. Florida.

His comment on Torrence: “Tackles Charles Cross and Abraham Lucas played well as rookies, and the Seahawks could use this pick to bolster their interior offensive line. I considered Minnesota’s John Michael Schmitz here, as well, given that center Austin Blythe is an impending free agent, but Gabe Jackson and Damien Lewis are free agents next offseason, and Torrence would be an immediate upgrade over the 31-year-old Jackson. Torrence thrived following the jump to SEC competition last year and is especially dominant as a run blocker.’’

My comment: Torrence is huge — 6,5 337 — and could team with Cross, Lucas and Lewis to give Seattle an imposing and promising OL for a long time. The re-signing of Phil Haynes on Tuesday, though, might move guard down the list of needs. That said Haynes signed for just one year and Lewis is also entering the final season of his rookie deal, so neither guard spot is really set for the long-term. Guards also don’t always go real high. Seattle has only taken one higher than 20 in its history. But the Seahawks didn’t miss with that pick — Hall of Famer Steve Hutchinson, who went 17th in 2001.

Luke Easterling, USA Today

His picks: 5, Wilson; 14, after a trade with Houston he has Seattle taking Branch. Also has Seattle taking Clemson DL Bryan Bresee at 37 and TCU OL Steve Avila at 52.

His comments: “Houston needs as much talent as they can get, so another move down here wouldn’t be surprising, as they continue to stockpile picks. Seattle needs a versatile slot/nickel/safety hybrid to continue their defensive rebuild, and Branch is the perfect fit. In return for a third-round pick this year and an additional mid-rounder next year, they jump ahead of the Packers, who could have their eye on Branch, as well.’’

My comment: How much Seattle invests in Neal — if it does, beyond the restricted free agent tender — might show how interested the Seahawks would be in a safety. Bresee and Avila — who could play guard or center, the latter a spot where Seattle’s top two from last year can be free agents — would help fill some obvious needs.

Advertising

Cody Carpentier, PlayerProfiler.com

His picks: 5, edge Myles Murphy, Clemson; 20, LB Trenton Simpson, Clemson. Also has Seattle taking Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker at 37 followed by USC DT DT Tuli Tuipulotu at 53 and Nebraska WR Trey Palmer at 84.

His comment: “The two common projections for the Seahawks, are Myles Murphy and Tyree Wilson. Both are high-level, long prospects that will fit right into a defensive line that needs a Day 1 starter.’’

My comment: Hooker is one of the real wild cards of the draft due to his age (25) and coming off an ACL injury. But especially if Seattle has re-signed Geno Smith to a significant deal, that might be the kind of potentially high-reward flyer the Seahawks could take. The rest would fill obvious needs.

Michael Renner, Pro Football Focus

His picks: 5, Wilson; 20, DT Calijah Kancey, Pittsburgh

His comment: “Kancey was the best pass-rushing defensive tackle in college football last season, earning a 92.4 grade in that regard. He just happens to be only 6-foot and 280 pounds. The Seahawks are no stranger to smaller defensive tackles, with Poona Ford patrolling the middle of their defensive line for the past five seasons. Kancey can be an every-down three-technique and live in opponents’ backfields.’’

My comment: Kancey might be just what the doctor ordered if Seattle decides not to re-sign Ford — or Ford simply gets a better offer elsewhere. What’s clear from all of these mocks is that everyone seems to agree with Seattle coach Pete Carroll that the defense needs a little attention.