If there’s anything this NFL season has taught us it’s that the Seahawks can be believed when they say that “we are looking at everything, always,’’ to quote something Pete Carroll has said often.

The Seahawks this season have been the living embodiment of the far-out dreams of every fan who sits on Twitter all day speculating about the moves his/or/her favorite team might make.

Trade for Jadeveon Clowey?

Sure!

Inquire about Antonio Brown?

Why not?

Claim Josh Gordon?

Done.

Bring back Marshawn Lynch when all the other running backs get hurt?

Here you go!

It makes sense, of course, to try to by all means possible to maximize the prime of Russell Wilson’s career, especially after re-signing him to a contract in April making him the highest-paid player in NFL history at $35 million per season.

And with Pete Carroll now 68 years old and under contract for two more years, there’s no playing for the future — the next time the Seahawks rebuild will probably be with a new coach.

But there’s saying it and doing it, and this season has proven as much as any that the Carroll/John Schneider Seahawks really are willing to basically do whatever it takes to win now.

Advertising

Wilson, for one, appreciates it.

“It’s about now,’’ Wilson said this week when asked what he thought about the team continuing to make big moves. “This game is a now game. It’s about winning now, not next year. That’s important (the future) and all those things. … (but) we want to do it now. Why not? I think that’s been our mentality. I think that’s a testament to John Schneider and coach Carroll too, as well. Why not now? I think that’s been a great thing for us, and it shows though the locker room and the players that we’re going for it. We’re going for it all. It’s a great time to go for it and believe in it and try to win it all.”

But it’s the next two-three weeks or so — Sunday’s clash for the NFC West against the 49ers and whatever playoff game Seattle gets — that will determine both the ultimate success of those moves and how far away, or close to the ring, the Seahawks really are.

Those who looked at the numbers when Seattle was 10-2 and wondered if the Seahawks were really that good have gotten lots of ammo the last three weeks as Seattle has suffered two double-digit losses to non-playoff teams and had to play to the very end to beat another.

In a stat that got a lot of attention last week, Seattle has won as many one-score games — 10 — as any team in league history. That number was put another way this week by Bryan Knowles of Football Outsiders, who noted that if you simply flipped the result of every one-score game, Seattle would be 3-12 and tied for the worst record in the league (the 49ers would be 12-3, tied for the best record in the league, which basically illustrates they’ve have won a lot of routs while Seattle has won a lot of close ones).

Or, to further make that point, Seattle now has a point differential of just plus-12, ninth in the NFC behind two teams with losing records (Dallas is plus-82, Tampa Bay is plus-15) and 15th in the NFL. The 49ers are at plus-164, third-best in the NFL, best in the NFC.

Were the losses to the Rams and Cardinals the numbers finally coming home to roost?

Advertising

It was the first win over the 49ers, of course, that validated all that Seattle had done to that point. It was a game that began with Seattle looking like it might get blown out, and then rallying and pulling out a stirring win on a night when a lot went right — including the 49ers’ decision on their final drive to throw three times and give the ball back to the Seahawks with time to move for a final score. Had the 49ers just taken the tie, the NFC West would already be decided.

And on that glorious night, all the moves seemed to be paying off.

Clowney played his best game, the Seahawks unveiled a new-look defense with recently-acquired Quandre Diggs at free safety (a move made as an apparent concession that the young players they had at safety just weren’t ready yet, the kind of honest admission the Carroll-era Seahawks have never seemed shy to make), and Gordon played for the first time, making two receptions to covert third downs in the fourth quarter and overtime.

Now Gordon is gone, Diggs appears a longshot to play, and Clowney is battling through a core muscle injury suffered that night.

Also gone to injury are Chris Carson and Rashaad Penny, necessitating the late signing of Lynch

Lynch’s Seahawks history has made his return the feel-good story of the season. But from a strictly football standpoint, it obviously speaks to some desperate straits that the Seahawks would rather have avoided, forced to sign two running backs who haven’t played in roughly 14 months six days before their biggest game of the year.

That they were able to pull it off, though, also speaks to the Seahawks’ willingness to try just about anything.

“They are going to do everything in their power to put this team in a position to be competitive and successful,’’ said linebacker K.J. Wright of adding Lynch. “That’s a really good, solid move for our confidence. We want to be confident going into the game.’’

And if the Seahawks come up short, it won’t be for lack of trying.