The 2012 team overcame low expectations and a so-so start to finish with 11 wins and set the stage for the Super Bowl title of the following season.

From the manner in which they celebrated when their punter ran out of his own end zone to pick up a first down with two minutes left to the way their receiving corps re-enacted a baseball brawl after scoring a touchdown, the Seahawks just seemed to have nothing but fun during last Sunday’s 28-14 victory at Detroit.

Winning, of course, will do that.

But afterward, quarterback Russell Wilson referenced another time when he’d been part of a Seahawks team that he felt played with the same combination of carefree attitude and celebratory swagger.

“It really reminds me of 2012, when nobody was really thinking anything and you had young guys who played great and veterans who played great,’’ Wilson said, recalling his rookie season when Seattle went from a 7-9 team the year before to an 11-5 one that finished just a long field goal away from advancing to the conference championship game and set the stage for the Super Bowl title run to come in 2013. “There’s nothing we can’t do.’’

It’s a comparison Wilson has made before — he actually first did so during the offseason program.

And as is usually the case with such comparisons, it’s far from a perfect one.

In 2012, the Seahawks were coming off a fast finish to the previous season, one sparked by a young, emerging defense and a running game led by Marshawn Lynch, with their biggest question mark appearing to be at the game’s most important position — quarterback.

Consider that the primary 2012 starting lineup contained 18 of the same position players as 2011.

In 2018, the man who so definitively answered that question six years ago of who would be the QB to take the Seahawks to the promised land — Wilson — seemed about the only sure thing after an offseason of head-spinning change that followed a stumbling end to the 2017 season and the first year without a playoff berth since 2011.

Seattle’s primary starting lineup this season contains just 10 players who were primary starters a year ago.

It’s Wilson’s status as an elite quarterback that gave coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider the confidence they could heavily rebuild the rest of the team and still stay at a competitive level.

In the NFL, any team with an elite quarterback is never really that far away, and anyone questioning Wilson’s eliteness at this point isn’t paying attention.

So no, in terms of strict roster comparisons, the 2012 and 2018 Seahawks are hardly mirror images.

But those who were there in 2012 think there is a valid comparison in the emerging personality in the locker room — if not the personalities themselves — and in the way the Seahawks appear to be thriving in the face of modest expectations.

The 7-9 record in 2011 had some beginning to already wonder question the direction of where things were headed under Carroll (even if those really watching could tell something was happening) and few were expecting much of Seattle with the 49ers then the unquestioned king of the NFC West — the way the Rams appeared to be heading into this season.

“It’s a similar feel because I think that from the guys coming in – when we came in our 2012 year, everybody thought we weren’t going to be that good, everybody was questioning the draft picks, and we proved them wrong,’’ said middle linebacker Bobby Wagner, who like Wilson, was then a rookie. “There was kind of a chip on our shoulder that we had. Then, you had guys that were here already that were trying to establish their name, trying to show that they’re capable of leading the organizations, and so that was a chip on their shoulder.’’

That collective desire to prove something, and a willingness to work together to do so, is something some think might have gotten lost along the way with the consecutive Super Bowl runs and all else that came with it.

Carroll said this week his hope is that players are never really influenced by outside expectations. But he said he also knows that may not always be the case, agreeing that in that regard, this season and 2012 do have a similar feel.

“Yeah, most of the expectations then were really coming out of our locker room and we put it upon ourselves,’’ Carroll said. “That’s definitely the way it is now. Yeah, we have not felt the burden of expectations coming from outside in.’’

And like this year, the 2012 Seahawks also had a beginning that featured a few starts and stops in the first half of the season (early losses against what turned out to be bad Arizona, St. Louis and Detroit teams mixed in with wins against Green Bay and New England) before really hitting its stride.

The difference, of course, is that then, the second-half turnaround was spurred in part by the team taking the reins off Wilson and letting him have the full run of the offense, resulting in the unfathomable 150 points in three weeks in December.

In terms of personnel, the 2018 Seahawks at this point may be what they are with no similar sort of reinforcement on the horizon.

But what they can accomplish? That remains to be seen. While wins in four of the last five games has the Seahawks beginning to be pegged as a surprise team, the next four games — beginning with Sunday’s 1:05 kickoff against the Chargers — will truly tell the tale.

Seattle has yet to beat a team that currently has a winning record but now plays four in a row against teams that are all .500 or better, and three that are 5-2 or better — Chargers (5-2), Rams (8-0), Packers (3-3-1), Panthers (5-2).

And that’s why Carroll this week didn’t seem to want to delve far into whether this season really feels at all like 2012 — he knows it’s how that team finished that really defined it, not how it started.

“They’ve worked to be really, really good,’’ Carroll said of his current team. They’ve worked and planned and prepared to be a really good team so we’ll see what happens. We’ve got a long haul here before we figure that out.”