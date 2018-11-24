Seattle could be right smack in the NFC playoff picture with a victory Sunday at Carolina — or far on the outside looking in. It’s why Pete Carroll’s motto that every game is “a championship opportunity" is both a cliché and a truism.

One minute, Green Bay receiver Davante Adams was breaking free past Shaquill Griffin and Aaron Rodgers was lofting the kind of pass only he can, airborne long enough for Seahawks fans to already begin contemplating what a loss might mean when it finally came down: The end of all but-the-most longshot of playoff hopes, leading to possibly the beginning of further reshaping of a franchise.

But then Griffin recovered enough to at least make the tackle, the Packers settled for a field goal and Russell Wilson led Seattle back down the field for a winning TD.

And just like that, the fortunes of two of the most successful franchises of the past decade — five combined appearances in the NFC title game since 2010 — had shifted, the Seahawks staying legitimately alive for a postseason berth, the Packers left needing a lot of wins and even more help.

Halfway across the country several days later, a somewhat similar scenario played out in Detroit as the Carolina Panthers rallied late against the underdog Lions, appearing poised to potentially steal a victory after sleepwalking through much of the day. But a decision to go for two points and an immediate win backfired, Cam Newton’s pass falling incomplete and Detroit getting a 20-19 win.

And just like that, a Carolina team that a week earlier was one of the hottest in the NFL had lost two in a row and was suddenly facing what locally is being portrayed as a must-win situation Sunday against the Seahawks in Charlotte.

Not that it’s news that things change quickly in the NFL. The league’s 16-game schedule has always made it the most volatile of all major American pro sports, where the fates of teams can seem to change on a dime more drastically than any other. (Consider the Dallas Cowboys going in 11 days from talk of firing coach Jason Garrett and the Amari Cooper trade being a big waste of a first-round pick to a tie for first place in the NFC East.)

It’s why Seahawks coach Pete Carroll’s motto that every game is “a championship opportunity’’ is both a cliché and a truism.

Winning over the Packers allowed the Seahawks and their fans to think about what it could mean to win again this week.

“We’re right in the midst of everything,’’ said quarterback Russell Wilson. “We’re right in the midst of where we want to go and where we can go. You’ve got to take it one week at a time, you got to be ready to play every week. This is the National Football League, it’s very exciting this year. There’s a lot of great teams, a lot of teams fighting for everything that they want.’’

But as more evidence of how so much is riding on each Sunday, consider Seattle’s possible fates this week.

Seattle enters the day sitting eighth in the NFC playoff picture and with its only legit hope at this point to get either the five or six seed at the end of the season as a wild card (with the top four spots going to the four division winners, which at the moment are New Orleans, Los Angeles, Chicago and Dallas.)

But a combination of a victory for the 5-5 Seahawks against the 6-4 Panthers in Charlotte, and a win by a 4-5-1 Green Bay team against a 5-4-1 Vikings squad in Minnesota, and the Seahawks would end the day sitting sixth and holding the head-to-head tiebreaker on two of the three teams right behind them (Green Bay, Carolina) and still to play the other at home (Minnesota, which comes to Seattle Dec. 10).

Conversely, a combination of a Seattle loss and a Green Bay win and the Seahawks would fall to ninth, and if you also threw in a Philadelphia victory over New York, also suddenly having to worry about the defending Super Bowl champs, who are 4-6 and host the 3-7 Giants on Sunday (if you’re wondering, a Seattle win and a Vikings win would mean the Seahawks standing seventh, with the Vikings and Washington holding the two wild-card spots, the Panthers falling to eighth).

Meaning, basically, this week might not mean everything but it sure means something.

Also worth noting is Seattle’s schedule finally turns favorable after the trip to Carolina, which is its seventh away game of the year — more than any other team in the league to this point.

That means Seattle has four of its final five at home, with the only trip left to San Francisco.

Get to 6-5 with a victory at Carolina on Sunday and the Seahawks can feel pretty darn good about things, especially considering the 0-2 start.

But lose and the Seahawks would have to win four of the remaining five — and Seattle figures to be an underdog in at least one, against Kansas City on Dec. 23 – just to avoid an 8-8 season.

So, yes, in a way, as Carroll always says, Sunday’s game is no bigger than any other in a league in which any week can truly be the biggest of the season.