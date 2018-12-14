Coaching changes that drew skepticism at the hand but instead have paid off are at the top of the list of reasons for Seattle's surprising win to a likely playoff berth this season.

NFL predictions are made to be wrong. There’s just too much that can and will happen for anyone to ever have a complete handle on an NFL season when it begins.

But few NFL teams this year appear likely to defy the preseason prognostications as much as the Seahawks.

If Seattle beats the 49ers Sunday in Santa Clara, then the Seahawks will clinch a playoff berth. And one more win in the final two games would give Seattle 10 victories, with 11 still a possibility as this is written — Seattle has won 11 or more games only five times in a franchise history that dates to 1976.

That’s not something many saw coming.

Sure, a few got it right — John Breech of CBSSports.com pegged Seattle at 10-6 and second in the NFC West.

But the general consensus of the Seahawks entering the season was of a fading team. That the remade roster and the loss of so many big-name vets would result in a middling season — third place in the NFC West was the general thought, many thinking it’d be a success if Seattle just managed not to have a losing record.

Two of the major preview magazines that grace the shelves each year — Athlon’s and Pro Football Weekly — each predicted exactly that.

“Rebuilding? (Russell) Wilson must be superhero again,’’ wrote PFW while picking Seattle third in the NFC West and putting them at 21st in its preseason power rankings, predicting a record of 7-9 for the season.

Jeremy Berman of NFL.com, the league’s official website, wrote that things looked so bleak for Seattle that “the 12s will be calling for offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer’s head by Halloween — and head coach Pete Carroll’s by Christmas. Happy holidays?’’

And not a single one of the 15 NFL panelists who made picks for Sports Illustrated before the season had Seattle in the playoffs.

(In the full disclosure department, my official pick for Seattle before the season, as printed in this paper, was 9-7).

Maybe only the Colts — whose preseason predictions were dire in part because no one knew what the future held for quarterback Andrew Luck — will defy the predictions more than the Seahawks, while the Bears, who were aided greatly by the in-season trade for defensive end Khalil Mack, are giving the Seahawks a run for the money as the surprise team in the NFC.

So what did everyone get wrong about the Seahawks?

Here are five reasons the Seahawks have spurned the skeptics, in no particular order.

1, The coaching changes worked.

Of Seattle’s three major offseason coaching changes, the hiring of Brian Schottenheimer as offensive coordinator was greeted with particular headshaking.

Tweeted Adam Schein, a columnist for NFL.com, when Schottenheimer was fired: “Brian Schottenheimer?!!!??! You poor people of Seattle.’’

But so far, so good on the hiring of Schottenhemer and offensive line coach Mike Solari to fulfill Carroll’s desire to get the Seahawks back to being a dominant running team and using that to become more explosive in the passing game.

The hiring of Ken Norton Jr. as defensive coordinator may not have been viewed as being as important since Carroll largely sets the defensive scheme and philosophy. But if what Carroll wanted in bringing back Norton was a strong, motivational voice in the locker room and a different set of eyes in the meeting rooms, that, too, appears to have worked, especially in reconfiguring the secondary in the absence of Earl Thomas (something that wasn’t really a factor in anyone’s preseason picks since no one knew for sure in the offseason he would hold out and no one knew he’d get hurt).

2, People maybe forgot that Seattle had acquired Duane Brown to play left tackle.

The Seahawks didn’t really get the full effect of Brown when they traded for him at midseason in 2017 since he almost immediately suffered a high ankle sprain that he played through the rest of the year. Solari’s influence on the O-line has been huge, too, as have the free agent signings of veterans D.J. Fluker and J.R Sweezy to solidify the guard spots.

The signing of Sweezy on Aug. 1 — greeted at the time with a collective shrug by most — may be as underrated as any for Seattle this year as he was already a known commodity to the organization and able to hit the ground running in that regard (even if he had to overcome an ankle injury in the preseason) and proved a perfect fit for Solari’s schemes.

The additions of Fluker, Sweezy and Brown over the last year — players with a combined 19 seasons of starting experience — meant that for most of the season the Seahawks have unveiled a line with no player with less than two years as a starter, a vast change from much of the period from 2015-17 when each year Seattle entered the year with at least one position manned by a first-time starter.

Brown also appears to have helped right tackle Germain Ifedi smooth out the rough edges in his game, resulting in a line that can no longer be written off nationally as consisting of a bunch of converted defensive linemen and former college basketball players.

3, The special teams had nowhere to go but up.

It’s maybe overstating it slightly to say Seattle was just three missed field goals away from going 12-4 in 2017 (Blair Walsh’s miss at the end of the Atlanta game was a 52-yarder to force overtime).

On the other hand, had Walsh made one more kick against Washington, the kick against Atlanta and then another at the end of the year against Arizona, then Seattle could well have been 12-4 a year ago. That he missed all those kicks maybe made things look a little worse than they were.

That hasn’t been an issue this year, and in a league where just a few plays can often determine the difference, that has made a big, well difference — Sebastian Janikowski has made two last-play field goals to win games each coming after opponents missed field goals to take the lead inside the final two minutes.

Seattle’s punting has also been improved with the addition of dynamic rookie Michael Dickson, which has given the Seahawks some huge advantages in field position all year — after ranking 30th in net punting in the NFL last year, the Seahawks are third this season.

The Seahawks have also made the kind of game-altering plays on special teams more often this season — such as Bobby Wagner’s block last week against the Vikings — than a year ago.

4, People maybe also forgot how good Russell Wilson is.

Okay, so Wilson is coming off what is from a passing-game statistic-wise one of the worst of his career. Don’t let recency bias influence you too much, though. Wilson is still having one of the best years of any QB in the NFL — and having an elite quarterback is still, over the long run, the biggest reason for any team’s sustained success.

A study of quarterbacks published this week by 538.com rated Wilson sixth in the NFL this season in its metric of “expected points added’’ per pass play of QBs with more than 25 attempts, behind Patrick Mahomes, Drew Brees, Philip Rivers, Matt Ryan and Jared Goff. And that’s a metric considering PASSING only.

Last week, even when the passing game was out of whack (the Seahawks being without Doug Baldwin undoubtedly a big factor) Wilson still turned in the kind of play that he’s one of the few in the NFL who can that sealed the deal for Seattle — his 40-yard run to set up the Seahawks’ only offensive TD, the longest run allowed all year by Minnesota.

Maybe Wilson isn’t running quite as much as in past years. But he still has the eighth-most rushing yards of any QB in the NFL at 306 while expertly operating the team’s zone read game — a huge factor in the revival of the rushing attack.

Sure, a team quarterbacked last year by Blake Bortles got to a conference title game. But that doesn’t happen all that often.

Having a top 10 or so QB is still the surest way to build a successful NFL team.

5, And, well, maybe they are only now just realizing how good Bobby Wagner really is.

The 2017 result that greatly colored the national perception of the Seahawks was the Rams’ 42-7 win at CenturyLink Field in December. As this year has shown, the Rams are a true, emerging power, likely to have to be dealt with for years.

But maybe overlooked that day was Seattle playing without linebacker K.J. Wright and with Wagner hobbling at far less than 100 percent before coming out in the third quarter.

Otherwise, Seattle’s defense was competitive as usual last season. And while the losses of Thomas, Richard Sherman, Kam Chancellor and Michael Bennett were obvious reasons to wonder how Seattle could sustain things, what it meant that Seattle still had its man in the middle overseeing everything in Wagner might have understated.

Wagner won’t win the Defensive Player of the Year Award. But as with Wilson, it’s hard to imagine a player doing more for his team. Wagner has been involved in just about every big defensive stand of the season for Seattle in some way.

Consider that according to ESPN, Seattle is second in the NFL in getting stops on either third and one or two at 50 percent (the 49ers are first at 46.4), the kind that may say as much about why the Seahawks have surpassed expectations so far than any other on defense. No doubt, the play of the likes of Jarran Reed and Frank Clark is a factor in that, too. But as the player who has to set the defense then help execute it, Wagner has proven all year deserving of his rating by Pro Football Focus as the best linebacker in the league, and showing what that can mean for an NFL team.