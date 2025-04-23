Former Washington State quarterback Cam Ward, who played at Miami last season, is still the favorite to be taken No. 1 overall when the Tennessee Titans kick off the NFL draft on Thursday night.

After that, it’s anyone’s guess.

The three-day draft will be held at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, which is the home of the Green Bay Packers.

The Seahawks hold the 18th pick in the first round, which can likely be expected between 7:10 and 7:30 p.m., and nine more, including two each in the second (Nos. 50 and 52) and third rounds (Nos. 82 and 92).

Here are a few things to know about the upcoming draft:

When is the NFL draft?

The first round will be on Thursday beginning at 5 p.m. PT.

The second and third rounds are on Friday beginning at 4 p.m. PT.

The fourth through seventh rounds are on Saturday beginning at 9 a.m. PT.

How do I watch the NFL draft?

All three days will be televised on ESPN, ABC and NFL Network and streamed on ESPN Plus.

Who will be the top picks in the NFL draft?

Ward and Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders are the top quarterback prospects, though they won’t necessarily be the first two picks like Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels in 2024 and Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud in 2023.

Penn State’s Abdul Carter and Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter are also highly rated prospects, meaning that a non-QB could be the No. 1 overall selection for the first time since defensive end Travon Walker was the top pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2022.

What is the NFL draft order?

Here are the teams that currently possess the top 10 picks of the upcoming draft.

1. Tennessee Titans

2. Cleveland Browns

3. New York Giants

4. New England Patriots

5. Jacksonville Jaguars

6. Las Vegas Raiders

7. New York Jets

8. Carolina Panthers

9. New Orleans Saints

10. Chicago Bears

