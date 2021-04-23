The NFL draft is nearly here.

The Seahawks enter the 2021 draft with their fewest picks ever, making it tough to predict how they will fill their top needs — or how they might acquire more picks.

Locally, four Huskies — OLB Joe Tryon, DT Levi Onwuzurike and DBs Elijah Molden and Keith Taylor — could fly off the board in the first three rounds. Tryon and Onwuzurike have been projected as possible first-round choices.

To preview the NFL draft, join Seahawks reporter Bob Condotta and UW football reporter Mike Vorel on Tuesday, April 27 at 10 a.m. for a free, live virtual chat with FoxSports.com NFL draft analyst Rob Rang. Audience members will hear the trio discuss the Seahawks’ approach to the draft this year and UW’s top draft prospects and get to ask questions.

To register, go to st.news/NFLdraftchat. You will receive a Zoom link to watch via email and will be sent a reminder shortly before the chat on Tuesday.

To submit questions, go to st.news/NFLdraftask or ask a question below.