Once again, Seahawks go unexpected route on Day One of NFL draft
It would hardly be a Seahawks draft without the requisite jaw-dropping moment, of course.
Forget the notion that the Seahawks might use the rarefied air of a No. 5 overall pick to storehouse a quarterback for the future. Forget the notion that they would focus their attention on the defensive line, their position of greatest need by the estimation of Pete Carroll himself at the end of last season.
Instead, they went with the time-honored “best athlete available,” and in typical Seahawks fashion, their determination of that distinction may have differed from the masses. Which concerns them not one bit, because they see all manner of dynamic upside in both their first-day selections — cornerback Devon Witherspoon and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba.
Three things to know about Seahawks’ first-round pick Jaxon Smith-Njigba
With their second first-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft, the Seattle Seahawks selected Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba on Thursday night, giving them a highly touted slot receiver to team with established stars DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett in the passing game.
Earlier in the first round, the Seahawks selected Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon with the No. 5 overall pick, giving them the top-ranked cornerback and the top-ranked receiver in this draft class.
Here are three things to know about the 6-foot-1, 200-pound Smith-Njigba.
Seahawks go offense with second pick of 2023 draft, taking Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba
RENTON — So what are the Seahawks getting in Jaxon Smith-Njigba, a receiver out of Ohio State taken Thursday with the 20th pick in the NFL draft?
A player who promises he can do the most important thing at his position and will do it well enough to make the Seahawks glad they took him when they did.
“I promise they won’t regret it,” Smith-Njigba said during a brief interview with the NFL Network following his selection.
The pick might have raised a few eyebrows among those who figured Seattle would use at least one of its first two picks in the draft on a defensive lineman, especially after coach Pete Carroll said after the season that was the one area the team needed to address most in the offseason.
Three things to know about Seahawks’ first-round pick Devon Witherspoon
With their first pick in the 2023 NFL draft, the Seattle Seahawks selected Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon at No. 5 overall Thursday night, passing on the likes of Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter and Texas Tech edge rusher Tyree Wilson.
Witherspoon becomes the highest pick the Seahawks have used on a cornerback in the Pete Carroll/John Schneider era, and the Seahawks no doubt hope he’ll become a cornerstone piece opposite Tariq Woolen in this Seattle defense.
Seahawks pull shocker, take Illinois CB Devon Witherspoon at No. 5 in 2023 NFL draft
RENTON — By the time the Seahawks made their first pick Thursday, the top three quarterbacks were off the board, seeming to kill that as an option for Seattle.
However, that meant all but one of the top-rated defensive linemen were still available, the area perceived to be the team’s greatest need.
But the Seahawks bucked both the idea that they had to go with a defensive lineman with their first pick — as well as also eschewing their recent history — by taking cornerback Devon Witherspoon of Illinois, appearing to go with best player available over immediate need.
The pick of Witherspoon — considered by some a surprise just for his position, not for his ability — meant Seattle passed on two of the top defensive linemen in the draft in tackle Jalen Carter of Georgia and end Tyree Wilson of Texas Tech, who then went seventh (Wilson, to the Raiders) and ninth (Carter to the Eagles).
Witherspoon also became the first cornerback Seattle drafted in the first two rounds since coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider took over in 2010 — Shaquill Griffin had been the highest at 90th overall in the third round in 2017.
