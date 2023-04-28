After selecting two of the top players at their positions in Thursday’s first round, the Seahawks are back on the clock early in Friday’s second round.

What will they do with their two second-rounders? And which position will the Seahawks focus on when the third round and pick No. 83 rolls around?

We’ve got you covered. Follow along throughout the weekend as our reporters offer the latest on the Seahawks and the rest of the NFL throughout the 2023 draft.

Draft times

2nd-3rd rounds: Friday, 4 p.m. PT

4th-7th rounds: Saturday, 9 a.m. PT

TV/Radio/Stream:

ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes, ESPN Radio

Seahawks draft picks:

1st round, pick No. 5 (from DEN): CB Devon Witherspoon

1st round, pick No. 20: WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

2nd round, pick No. 37 (from DEN)

2nd round, pick No. 52

3rd round, pick No. 83

4th round, pick No. 123

5th round, pick No. 151 (from PIT)

5th round, pick No. 154

6th round, pick No. 198

7th round, pick No. 237

