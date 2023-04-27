The Seahawks are nearly on the clock.

The NFL draft’s first round gets underway Thursday night and it can go a lot of different ways for Seattle with picks at Nos. 5 and 20.

Will the pass rusher of their dreams be there for the Seahawks at the top of the draft? Will they consider a quarterback of the future or perhaps prefer to trade down?

While the possibilities are endless, the wait no longer is. Follow along throughout the weekend as our reporters offer the latest on the Seahawks and the rest of the league throughout the 2023 draft.

Draft times

1st round: Thursday, 5 p.m. PT

2nd-3rd rounds: Friday, 4 p.m. PT

4th-7th rounds: Saturday, 9 a.m. PT

TV/Radio/Stream:

ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes, ESPN Radio

Seahawks draft picks:

1st round, pick No. 5 (from DEN)

1st round, pick No. 20

2nd round, pick No. 37 (from DEN)

2nd round, pick No. 52

3rd round, pick No. 83

4th round, pick No. 123

5th round, pick No. 151 (from PIT)

5th round, pick No. 154

6th round, pick No. 198

7th round, pick No. 237

