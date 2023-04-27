The Seahawks are nearly on the clock.
The NFL draft’s first round gets underway Thursday night and it can go a lot of different ways for Seattle with picks at Nos. 5 and 20.
Will the pass rusher of their dreams be there for the Seahawks at the top of the draft? Will they consider a quarterback of the future or perhaps prefer to trade down?
While the possibilities are endless, the wait no longer is. Follow along throughout the weekend as our reporters offer the latest on the Seahawks and the rest of the league throughout the 2023 draft.
2023 NFL DRAFT latest Seahawks news and notes
Draft times
1st round: Thursday, 5 p.m. PT
2nd-3rd rounds: Friday, 4 p.m. PT
4th-7th rounds: Saturday, 9 a.m. PT
TV/Radio/Stream:
ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes, ESPN Radio
Seahawks draft picks:
1st round, pick No. 5 (from DEN)
1st round, pick No. 20
2nd round, pick No. 37 (from DEN)
2nd round, pick No. 52
3rd round, pick No. 83
4th round, pick No. 123
5th round, pick No. 151 (from PIT)
5th round, pick No. 154
6th round, pick No. 198
7th round, pick No. 237
Seahawks have three approaches to consider with the No. 5 pick. Which one will they go with?
In what feels like the most anticipated draft in the Pete Carroll-John Schneider era, the primary question on most fans’ minds is: Who is the pick going to be?
But that might not be the right question. The more pertinent one is this: What are the Seahawks prioritizing right now? Because those priorities will dictate what they do Thursday.
There are three approaches Seattle could take in the year’s draft — particularly when it comes to that No. 5 overall selection. 1) Go in win-now mode and build around quarterback Geno Smith. 2) Think about the future and select a quarterback (if available) such as C.J. Stroud, Anthony Richardson or Will Levis. 3) Trade down to free up cash/cap space due to budgetary concerns. All are possible.
Approach No. 1 is likely what most Seahawks fans are hoping for after that surprising playoff appearance last season, an appearance made possible by Smith’s Comeback Player of the Year-winning campaign. The man who spent the prior seven years as a backup posted a league-leading 69.8 completion percentage and leveraged what was supposed to be a place-holding 2022 into an offseason contract that gives him generational wealth.
Four big questions for the Seahawks as the 2023 NFL draft approaches
The film has been watched, re-watched and watched yet again. The Big Board is set. The scenarios poured over time after time after time.
Now it’s finally here for the Seahawks and the rest of the NFL with the first round of the draft beginning at 5 p.m. Thursday, followed by rounds two and three on Friday and rounds four through seven on Saturday.
Will the Seahawks use their pick at five or trade it? Who will they take if they keep it?
Let’s take a last look at those and a few other questions before we finally get real answers Thursday.
Q&A: ESPN’s Mina Kimes on what Seahawks might do in 2023 NFL draft
On Monday, ESPN NFL analyst and self-proclaimed Seahawks fan Mina Kimes joined Bob Condotta for a live chat about the 2023 draft. Here’s some of what she said during the conversation leading up to this weekend’s draft, beginning Thursday in Kansas City.
Who should the Seahawks take at pick No. 5?
The dream I think for Seattle would be that Will Anderson is there at 5. That would be my preference but of course it’s predicated on a lot of things breaking Seattle’s way in terms of more than two quarterbacks going before pick 5, but the Texans and Cardinals either trading out of that position or choosing either Tyree Wilson or Jalen Carter.
After that, you’re looking at either Richardson, Carter or Anthony Richardson, and that’s where things get pretty interesting for Seattle.
How many QBs will be taken before Seattle picks?
Man, if you had asked me this two weeks ago, I would have said at least three.
But over the last week, there’s been so much smoke about the Texans not taking a quarterback, which frankly blows my mind.
Pete Carroll may have already told us how Seahawks will use top draft pick
Pete Carroll has an annual tradition of giving out cryptic and ultimately indecipherable draft clues in the days leading up to the big event, usually in the form of songs. But maybe the coach gave his most helpful clue three months ago, a few days after the Seahawks were ousted from the playoffs with a 41-23 shellacking by the 49ers.
In his traditional end-of-the-season news conference the next week, Carroll was asked multiple times in multiple ways about the Seahawks’ priorities during the offseason. And multiple times, in multiple ways, he gave versions of the same answer — not in song, but in plain-spoken prose that might speak multitudes.
“We are going to have to become more dynamic up front. We have to.”
“We have to rush the passer better, we have to be more of a factor when they are doubling us, we have to split double teams, and all of those things.”
“In years past when we were really on it defensively, we had seven or eight guys that you had to deal with and some problem guys up front. We did it a little bit differently back then, but you have to have issues that you cause for the opponent. We have to get better.”
Analysis: What history says about Seahawks’ No. 5 pick in NFL draft
This year marks a rare NFL draft when Seahawks fans won’t have to wait long for their team to make a pick.
Assuming the Seahawks don’t trade down, anyway.
If the Seahawks don’t, they will pick fifth, their highest selection since going fourth in 2009.
It would also be their eighth-highest pick of all time and only the third top-10 pick in the Pete Carroll/John Schneider era, dating to 2010 (yes, Seattle went in the top 10 last year, at No. 9, which like this year’s pick, was thanks to the Russell Wilson trade with Denver).
Lessons Seahawks learned from five best drafts as they prepare to pick at No. 5
Having the fifth overall pick is enough to make this a rare draft for the Seahawks.
Only seven other times since the Seahawks first participated in the draft in 1976 have they had a higher pick.
They have never actually picked at five before, but seven times they have picked second, third or fourth. The Seahawks are also one of just three teams, along with the Baltimore Ravens and Denver Broncos, to never pick first.
The Seahawks have had a pick higher than five just once since 1997, taking linebacker Aaron Curry at four in 2009.
As coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider reminded everyone Wednesday at the team’s annual pre-draft news conference, this draft is about a lot more than just the fifth pick — which the team got from Denver via the Russell Wilson trade.
The Seahawks have the 20th selection in the first round — the Seahawks have had a higher pick only three other times in the Carroll/Schneider era — as well the 37th (another gift from the Wilson deal) and 52nd in the second round and 83rd in the third.
