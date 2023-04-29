Seahawks seemed destined to draft quarterback but Geno Smith rendered all that moot
RENTON — Four hundred and 15 days have passed since the Seahawks agreed to trade away the man once considered an untouchable asset. Four hundred and 15 days since No. 3 became Public Enemy No. 1.
When (head coach) Pete Carroll and (general manager) John Schneider decided to ship Russell Wilson to Denver in exchange or a wealth of draft capital and ready-to-start players, it spawned a slew of reactions and emotions from a seemingly shocked fan base.
Questions about the future abounded. Concerns this franchise may find itself wading in mediocrity for the next several years were high.
But one thing seemed assured: At some point in the next two drafts, the Seahawks were going to take a quarterback. And yet, here we are — 10 draft rounds since that historic swap, and not one pick spent on a signal caller.
Seahawks take ‘real deal’ players in Derick Hall and Zach Charbonnet on Day 2 of NFL draft
RENTON — Through the first two rounds of the NFL draft, the Seahawks have added who they hope is a shutdown corner, a big-play receiver, a difference-making edge rusher and a running back who can give the team the proverbial 1-2 punch rushing attack.
The latter two members of that quartet were added Friday when they drafted Auburn edge rusher Derick Hall at 37 and UCLA running back Zach Charbonnet at 52.
Seahawks general manager John Schneider said the two fit a theme of the draft of players who can take on big roles immediately.
“We drafted two grown men today,” Schneider said. “Huge competitors, excellent human beings. … It’s really exciting to add to the toughness of the group.”
Seahawks pick up ‘rare’ talents in Devon Witherspoon and Jaxon Smith-Njigba
RENTON — Rhasheda Bickley wore a cream-colored Seahawks hat, the sale-price sticker still affixed under the bill, as she sat in the second row of the auditorium at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center, her daughter, her oldest son and her two young granddaughters fidgeting alongside her.
Up on stage, sitting next to Pete Carroll, was her youngest son, Devon Witherspoon, who during an introductory news conference Friday afternoon explained how his mom was responsible for his unlikely rise from a 140-pound high-school point guard to a first-round NFL draft pick.
