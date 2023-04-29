The Seahawks wrap up their 2023 draft with six picks across the last four rounds on Day 3.

We’ve got you covered. Follow along throughout the weekend as our reporters offer the latest on the Seahawks and the rest of the league throughout the 2023 draft.

Jump to: Live updates » | Comments »

Draft times

4th-7th rounds: Saturday, 9 a.m. PT

TV/Radio/Stream:

ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes, ESPN Radio

Seahawks draft picks:

1st round, pick No. 5 (from DEN): CB Devon Witherspoon

1st round, pick No. 20: WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

2nd round, pick No. 37 (from DEN): OLB Derick Hall

2nd round, pick No. 52: RB Zach Charbonnet

4th round, pick No. 108 (from DEN)

4th round, pick No. 123

5th round, pick No. 151 (from PIT)

5th round, pick No. 154

6th round, pick No. 198

7th round, pick No. 237

Advertising