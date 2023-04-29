By

The Seahawks wrap up their 2023 draft with six picks across the last four rounds on Day 3.

We’ve got you covered. Follow along throughout the weekend as our reporters offer the latest on the Seahawks and the rest of the league throughout the 2023 draft.

2023 NFL DRAFT Complete Seahawks coverage

Illinois defensive back Devon Witherspoon celebrates with fans after being chosen by the Seattle Seahawks with the fifth overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

    Jump to: Live updates » | Comments »

    Draft times

    4th-7th rounds: Saturday, 9 a.m. PT

    TV/Radio/Stream: 

    ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes, ESPN Radio

    Seahawks draft picks:

    1st round, pick No. 5 (from DEN): CB Devon Witherspoon
    1st round, pick No. 20: WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba
    2nd round, pick No. 37 (from DEN): OLB Derick Hall
    2nd round, pick No. 52: RB Zach Charbonnet
    4th round, pick No. 108 (from DEN)
    4th round, pick No. 123
    5th round, pick No. 151 (from PIT)
    5th round, pick No. 154
    6th round, pick No. 198
    7th round, pick No. 237

    Eagles add another Georgia defender

    Advertising

    And we're off ...

    Back at it for Day 3

    Seahawks wrap Day 3 with six picks

    Advertising

    Seahawks seemed destined to draft quarterback but Geno Smith rendered all that moot

    RENTON — Four hundred and 15 days have passed since the Seahawks agreed to trade away the man once considered an untouchable asset. Four hundred and 15 days since No. 3 became Public Enemy No. 1.

    When (head coach) Pete Carroll and (general manager) John Schneider decided to ship Russell Wilson to Denver in exchange or a wealth of draft capital and ready-to-start players, it spawned a slew of reactions and emotions from a seemingly shocked fan base.

    Questions about the future abounded. Concerns this franchise may find itself wading in mediocrity for the next several years were high.

    But one thing seemed assured: At some point in the next two drafts, the Seahawks were going to take a quarterback. And yet, here we are — 10 draft rounds since that historic swap, and not one pick spent on a signal caller.

    READ MORE >>>

    —Matt Calkins

    Seahawks take ‘real deal’ players in Derick Hall and Zach Charbonnet on Day 2 of NFL draft

    RENTON — Through the first two rounds of the NFL draft, the Seahawks have added who they hope is a shutdown corner, a big-play receiver, a difference-making edge rusher and a running back who can give the team the proverbial 1-2 punch rushing attack.

    The latter two members of that quartet were added Friday when they drafted Auburn edge rusher Derick Hall at 37 and UCLA running back Zach Charbonnet at 52.

    Seahawks general manager John Schneider said the two fit a theme of the draft of players who can take on big roles immediately.

    “We drafted two grown men today,” Schneider said. “Huge competitors, excellent human beings. … It’s really exciting to add to the toughness of the group.”

    READ MORE >>>

    —Bob Condotta

    Seahawks pick up ‘rare’ talents in Devon Witherspoon and Jaxon Smith-Njigba

    RENTON — Rhasheda Bickley wore a cream-colored Seahawks hat, the sale-price sticker still affixed under the bill, as she sat in the second row of the auditorium at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center, her daughter, her oldest son and her two young granddaughters fidgeting alongside her.

    Up on stage, sitting next to Pete Carroll, was her youngest son, Devon Witherspoon, who during an introductory news conference Friday afternoon explained how his mom was responsible for his unlikely rise from a 140-pound high-school point guard to a first-round NFL draft pick.

    “I had hoop dreams,” Witherspoon said.

    READ MORE >>>

    —Adam Jude
    Seattle Times sports staff

    Most Read Sports Stories