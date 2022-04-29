1st round, pick No. 9: OT Charles Cross, Mississippi State 2nd round, pick No. 40 (from DEN) 2nd round, pick No. 41 3rd round, pick No. 72 4th round, pick No. 109 (from NYJ) 5th round, pick No. 145 (from DET through DEN) 6th round, pick No 153 7th round, pick No. 229
Related
Seahawks draft coverage 2022
More
Advertising
Cross: Seahawks 'were my favorite' interview
Advertising
Seahawks introducing Charles Cross
Cross keeps college number: No. 67
‘His upside is undeniable’: Seahawks’ selection of LT Charles Cross praised by NFL draft analysts
If Seahawks drafts through the years have often raised a skeptical eyebrow from observers, their latest may not.
Seattle’s first pick in the 2022 draft — Mississippi State left tackle Charles Cross, taken ninth overall — was almost unanimously praised by draft analysts, drawing mostly A’s and B’s, though at least one somewhat dissenting voice could be heard.
Of course, the story of Seattle’s 2022 draft is far from written as the Seahawks are scheduled to make seven more picks in the final six rounds, and what Seattle does with those will heavily influence the final perception of the draft.
But for now, if the Seahawks are looking for a chip on their shoulder based out of draft grades — such as the infamous F that greeted the 2012 class and, to the end of the Seattle careers of Russell Wilson and Bobby Wagner, seemed to serve as a rallying cry — they’ll have to look elsewhere.
Seahawks go the safe route by drafting Charles Cross, and they’ll be better for it
RENTON — The Seahawks sent some distinct and straightforward messages Thursday with their first-round pick of offensive tackle Charles Cross from Mississippi State.
First of all, they didn’t get cute, as is their wont (and sometimes their undoing). Drafting in the top 10 for the first time in a decade, they seemingly concluded that the opportunity to land an impact player at a position of need superseded any primordial urge to try to outsmart the room.
And thus, there was no trading down to hoard more picks. There was no selecting a player that the rest of the draft cognoscenti had rated much lower, or one who played a position that is not considered worthy of such a high pick.
No, at No. 9 overall, they went conventional — and that’s a great thing, not a knock. The Seahawks needed a safe bet, not a high-risk stretch. They needed to solidify a position that, by acclimation, is as vital as any on the field.
Seahawks draft offensive tackle Charles Cross with the No. 9 pick
RENTON — With their highest draft pick since 2010 the Seattle Seahawks did what they did then — select a left tackle they are confident can hold down the position for years, taking Charles Cross of Mississippi State ninth overall.
It was the first time the Seahawks made a pick inside the top 10 since selecting left tackle Russell Okung sixth overall in 2010, the first draft for general manager John Schneider and coach Pete Carroll.
The Seahawks mentioned impressive athleticism, how well he played in two games against powerhouse Alabama and what Carroll called “great work habits” in attributes that drew them to Cross.
“The guy just checks all the boxes,” Schneider said.
The pick was the only one the Seahawks made on the first day as they — despite rumors that they could try to move up or down — did not make a trade.
Seahawks general manager John Schneider said they had an opportunity to move up “that disappeared” and a couple to move down that also “disappeared” but said that Cross was their target all along at nine.
“He came to us, so we were pretty blessed that he was there,” Schneider said of Cross, who had been projected as a top-10 pick.
The Seahawks have three picks on day two of the draft Friday — Nos. 40 and 41 in the second round and 72 in the the third.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.