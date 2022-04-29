After shoring up their offensive line in Thursday’s first round, the Seahawks are on the clock with back-to-back picks early in Friday’s second round.

What will they do with pick Nos. 40 and 41? And which positions will Seattle focus on when the start of the third round and pick No. 72 rolls around?

We’ve got you covered. Follow along throughout the weekend as our reporters offer the latest on the Seahawks and the rest of the league throughout the 2022 draft.

Jump to: Live updates » | Comments »

Draft times

2nd-3rd rounds: Friday, 4 p.m. PT

4th-7th rounds: Saturday, 9 a.m. PT

TV/Radio/Stream:

ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes, ESPN Radio

Seahawks draft picks:

1st round, pick No. 9: OT Charles Cross, Mississippi State

2nd round, pick No. 40 (from DEN)

2nd round, pick No. 41

3rd round, pick No. 72

4th round, pick No. 109 (from NYJ)

5th round, pick No. 145 (from DET through DEN)

6th round, pick No 153

7th round, pick No. 229

Advertising

Advertising